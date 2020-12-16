Estonian transport company Bolt raises €150 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A woman riding a Bolt scooter.
A woman riding a Bolt scooter. Source: Bolt.
News

Estonian transport company Bolt announced on Wednesday that it has raised €150 million in its biggest investment round ever.

With the support of the investment round, led by D1 Capital Partners with participation also from Darsana Capital Partners, the company plans to develop the security of its services and continue to expand its ride-sharing, food delivery and light-duty electric vehicle rental services in Europe and Africa, Bolt said.

Bolt co-founder and CEO Markus Villig said that the company has almost doubled its number of customers in the last year and expanded to 50 cities around the world with its services.

"To ensure the best possible quality of service for the customer, we plan to add innovative solutions to the application, such as driver face detection and artificial intelligence-based trip monitoring, which helps to avoid dangerous situations," Villig added.

Bolt's software and hardware currently have a number of safety features, such as sharing active trip data or an in-app SOS button in high-risk areas.

Bolt has more than 50 million registered users in 200 cities and 40 countries around the world. Next year, the company plans to expand its electric scooter rental service to 100 European cities and bring 130,000 electric scooters and bicycles to the streets. The Bolt Food home delivery service is available in 16 countries and 33 cities around the world.

D1 Capital Partners is a global investment firm operating in the private and public markets. Founded in 2018, D1 is primarily invests in the global internet, technology, telecommunications, media, consumer, healthcare, financial, industrial and real estate sectors.

Darsana Capital Partners is an investment firm founded in 2014 that focuses on long-term investments in private and listed companies globally.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:08

Peterkop: No legal obstacles for MS Estonia investigation

18:30

Last Riigikogu sitting before Christmas to be held remotely

17:55

Lasnamäe has Tallinn's highest rate of coronavirus

17:28

Estonian transport company Bolt raises €150 million

16:50

Karilaid: Opposition's behavior unstatesmanlike

16:23

EU approves Estonia's €450 million renewable energy support scheme

15:55

PM: We can overcome virus with vaccines, restrictions, responsible behavior

15:32

From lynx to turtles: How are Estonia's endangered species doing?

14:51

Health Board: Growth in daily new COVID-19 cases slowing down

14:25

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks to take place in six districts

13:55

Elering to build condenser stations to connect to continental Europe grid

13:27

Building work ends on Sillamäe's sea promenade

12:54

Bank of Estonia forecasts 2.5 percent economic downturn in 2020

12:49

Gallery: National Library showing rare, old textbooks for first time

12:23

Global Estonian Report: Christmas Edition

11:48

Põlluaas: Riigikogu moving to remote working not necessary

11:44

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's economy is doing better than expected Updated

11:07

Health Board: 590 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

10:59

Lutsar on closing schools: It is not the best idea

10:50

Party ratings: Support for Reform drops below 30 percent

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: