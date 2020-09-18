news

Bolt aims to be climate positive with its e-scooters globally by year end ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A Bolt e-scooter (photo is illustrative).
A Bolt e-scooter (photo is illustrative). Source: Bolt
News

Estonian-founded taxi hailing app tech and mobility platform Bolt says it will have achieved climate-positive e-scooter operations by year-end, meaning it will remove more carbon from the environment than producing and maintaining its scooters add to it.

Bolt says recent data shows around a 9-percent swing towards micro-mobility journeys, meaning the electric scooters which can be booked via the same app used for ordering taxis, and away from ride-hailing. 

Bolts scooters first appeared on the streets of Tallinn last summer and have been rolled out to Tartu and Pärnu this year; the scooters go under wraps from autumn to spring. 

Bolt says that 70 percent of micro-mobility use is on commuting, with around 40 percent of trips terminating at or near public transport hubs. 

Martin Villig, Bolt Co-founder and VP of Sustainability said: "At Bolt, we take climate change seriously, and intend to take responsibility for our environmental impact. This is why we are committed to climate positive e-scooter operations by the end of the year."  

 "Micro-mobility offers a unique and sustainable mobility solution for cities and individuals looking to offset their carbon footprint and make transport choices that are greener," he added, according to a company press release.

Villig noted that the company produces its own scooters, and is looking at other ways of leaving a minimal environmental footprint and to attain its 2020 goals. These might include supporting reforestation, and solar and wind power generation, the company says. 

The company will also switch to renewable energy options in the cities in which it operates globally, Bolt says. 

Bolt currently operates its ride-hailing services in 35 territories and e-scooters in 14 countries worldwide, and has set itself the target of rolling out in 45 cities by the end of this year.  

Its scooters have around a 5-year lifespan and are 100 percent recyclable, and also use local partners for maintenance and other services, Bolt says. 

Bolt's competitors in Tallinn include Tuul and Prime.Bike, which also require downloading an app. Citybee had offered a service in 2019 but discontinued it after the winter and runs only short-term car rentals via its app at present. 

Bolt also has a food ordering service, which requires the download of a separate app. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:49

Weather: Storm Alia dying down, replaced by warmer temperatures

09:22

FC Flora advances to next round of UEFA Europa League

08:56

Health Board: Average age of patients hospitalized with coronavirus drops Updated

08:51

11,500 households' power restored after Storm Alia, thousands still cut off

08:24

Bolt aims to be climate positive with its e-scooters globally by year end

07:52

Late-night alcohol sales ban to be implemented nationally from next weekend

17.09

Estonia paying in €1.5 million to EU coronavirus vaccine fund

17.09

SEB: Almost 25 percent of Estonian companies cut wage during crisis

17.09

Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

17.09

Madise: Marriage referendum binding, should not accompany local elections

17.09

Kontaveit out of Italian Open, picks up injury

17.09

NyxAir ready to take on Saaremaa flight link activities

17.09

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition awake but there is room for improvement

17.09

Storm leaves more than 6,000 households without power Updated

17.09

Pealtnägija|Foreign students falling victim to fictitious real estate ads

17.09

Government to revoke 10 citizenships acquired illegally

17.09

Weekly Maaleht editor-in-chief to step down

17.09

Estonia joins Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund with €20 million

17.09

Estonian sports teams could play home games in other countries

17.09

Millions sign up across the world for Saturday's World Cleanup Day

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: