Bolt aims to be climate positive with its e-scooters globally by year end

Estonian-founded taxi hailing app tech and mobility platform Bolt says it will have achieved climate-positive e-scooter operations by year-end, meaning it will remove more carbon from the environment than producing and maintaining its scooters add to it.

Bolt says recent data shows around a 9-percent swing towards micro-mobility journeys, meaning the electric scooters which can be booked via the same app used for ordering taxis, and away from ride-hailing.

Bolts scooters first appeared on the streets of Tallinn last summer and have been rolled out to Tartu and Pärnu this year; the scooters go under wraps from autumn to spring.

Bolt says that 70 percent of micro-mobility use is on commuting, with around 40 percent of trips terminating at or near public transport hubs.

Martin Villig, Bolt Co-founder and VP of Sustainability said: "At Bolt, we take climate change seriously, and intend to take responsibility for our environmental impact. This is why we are committed to climate positive e-scooter operations by the end of the year."

"Micro-mobility offers a unique and sustainable mobility solution for cities and individuals looking to offset their carbon footprint and make transport choices that are greener," he added, according to a company press release.

Villig noted that the company produces its own scooters, and is looking at other ways of leaving a minimal environmental footprint and to attain its 2020 goals. These might include supporting reforestation, and solar and wind power generation, the company says.

The company will also switch to renewable energy options in the cities in which it operates globally, Bolt says.

Bolt currently operates its ride-hailing services in 35 territories and e-scooters in 14 countries worldwide, and has set itself the target of rolling out in 45 cities by the end of this year.

Its scooters have around a 5-year lifespan and are 100 percent recyclable, and also use local partners for maintenance and other services, Bolt says.

Bolt's competitors in Tallinn include Tuul and Prime.Bike, which also require downloading an app. Citybee had offered a service in 2019 but discontinued it after the winter and runs only short-term car rentals via its app at present.

Bolt also has a food ordering service, which requires the download of a separate app.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!