Illegal social media ride-shares competing with taxi services ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Taxis in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Another competitor has popped up aside so-called taxi applications and regular taxi services - ride-sharing offers in social media groups. The illegal service has taken off in Estonian cities such as Tartu.

A Facebook group "Kained autojuhid Tartus ja Tartumaal" ("Sober drivers in Tartu and Tartu County") has garnered 13,000 members, as of Wednesday. In principle, the group is a marketplace for self-proclaimed taxi drivers taking illegal fares, all the while selling alcohol and other products in some cases. Similar groups, both smaller and larger, exist for other counties.

Aivar Nisu, a taxi driver in Tartu for 33 years, says he is worried about the growth of the social media group. "Since work has pulled back in relation to the corona, then now with this Facebook group, it has decreased our work significantly. And let's be hones, they do not have to meet any requirements. It is happening daily, the main work there is at nights, but there are daytime drivers," Nisu explained.

The local municipality government should conduct checks into the taxi service provider - whether they have a taxi permit, a service card and a vehicle card. However, since the unofficial taxis are differentiate on the street, conducting any checks is difficult.

The city of Tartu is hoping on the responsibility of its citizens. "Our call is for people to use taxi apps and regular taxis. In addition, the Tax and Customs Board is planning surveillance to see what peoples' tax behavior is like," Tartu deputy mayor Raimond Tamm said.

According to legislation, the surveillance authority cannot make an order to a driver on social media to verify their legality. For this reason, it is difficult to even check taxi apps, since vehicles offering services there also do not stick out in regular traffic.

Tartu city government however thinks these rules could use changing. "Actually, a state supervisor could have the right to carry out inspections. The same way it is possible to carry out checks for the sale of alcohol today. We see that it should be the same for taxi services," Tamm said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

374 private homes renovated with help of Kredex grant in 2020

16:05

Head of Tartu University clinic: Additional restrictions are inevitable

15:31

Klavan returns from two-month hiatus to face Vetkal's Roma U-19

15:19

Coronavirus restrictions: Schools on remote learning from March 1 Updated

15:02

Rapid coronavirus testing point opens in Paldiski port

14:35

Illegal social media ride-shares competing with taxi services

14:07

Six finalists to be revealed in first Eesti Laul semi-finals

13:41

Frontline employees will be vaccinated in coming weeks

13:21

Passengers with forged covid test certificates caught at Tallinn Airport

13:08

Health minister on vaccines: There will be none in storage by week's end

12:36

Ministry official: Russia not likely to change soon, EU and NATO key

12:07

Mikk Marran: 2021 to be more violent than usual in Russia

11:55

Liimets invites Latvia to join cross-border vaccine certificates project

11:31

Record number of coronavirus vaccinations administered on Wednesday

11:08

Wrestler Heiki Nabi tests positive for doping Updated

11:07

Põlva Hospital outbreak is slowly winding down

10:43

Foreign minister: We can initiate ratifying Estonia-Russia border treaty

10:39

Health Board: 996 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, four deaths

10:19

Government acknowledges vaccination failures

09:54

Freestyle ski star: Father both physically abusive and using me as cash cow

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: