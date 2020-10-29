news

Bolt's annual losses rise to €85 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Bolt electric scooters.
Bolt electric scooters. Source: Bolt
News

From the recently published results of 2019, it turns out that Bolt, a company offering scooters and taxis for hire, and food delivery services, had consolidated sales a little less €150 million and losses, which in 2018, stood at €61 million, reaching €85 million, daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht writes (link in Estonian).

Co-founder and chief-executive of Bolt, Markus Villig, told the daily that currently, they are one of the fastest-growing technology companies. The value of Bolt Technology was evaluated $1.7 billion.

Villig explained that the losses need to be looked at differently than in the case of the so-called old business models, however.

"We are very glad and the investors also expected the result. In order to grow in the competitive market, we need to invest," Villig said.

Villig admitted that for an Estonian company, the loss is substantial, but it is important to see how this is interpreted. "We are getting tens of millions of clients, introducing Bolt. Generally, it will take time in Estonia and Europe to understand this model."

Uber - Bolt's main competitor in the ride-sharing arena - at the beginning of the year announced a €7 billion loss, with a net turnover a bit under €12 billion.

Regarding going public, Villig said that there's still time for that.

Bolt is active in 35 countries and 150 cities with electric scooters in 13 countries and home delivery of food and consumables in 14 countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

SDE leader to propose supporting 'marriage equality'

16:46

EU, African Union to host post-coronavirus solutions hackathon

16:08

Kai Rimmel: Estonia does not need Rail Baltic

16:04

Initial marriage vote question options proposed

15:42

Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy

15:33

Health Board: 82 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

15:14

Central bank: COVID-19 crisis sees savings, loan association deposits halt

15:00

Isamaa: Marriage definition national vote only right course of action Updated

14:47

Gallery: Concerned citizens petition cabinet meeting with 100 cakes

14:15

Self-isolation period shortened to 10 days from October 30

13:48

Border guard celebrates 30th anniversary

13:12

Paper: Nortal pays highest monthly wage of all major companies in Estonia

12:46

Škoda winner in Elron procurement for six new trains in 2024

12:09

Kanepi through to ITF Istanbul quarterfinals after straight set victory

11:42

Health board doctor: Record day of COVID-19 cases need not mean all is lost

11:11

Health Board: Workplace could create post for coronavirus alleviation

10:36

Bolt's annual losses rise to €85 million

10:08

Justice chancellor: State drawing lines on everything would destroy society

09:42

Foreign minister: Coronavirus 'thermometer' has exploded

09:07

Fire claims lives of two elderly people in Viljandi

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: