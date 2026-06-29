Estonian mobility unicorn Bolt reaches profit for the first time

According to its annual report, Bolt posted a net profit for the first time in its history last year, totaling €900,000.

Bolt posted a net profit of €900,000 last year, while the company's revenue increased 14 percent year over year in 2025 to €2.27 billion, the company said in a press release.

"Last year, Bolt expanded its services to hundreds of new cities around the world. We are in a stronger financial position than ever before, giving us the opportunity to invest in the next major leaps forward driven by artificial intelligence and self-driving cars," said Bolt founder and CEO Markus Villig.

Last year, Bolt's ride-hailing service launched for the first time in Canada, New Zealand, Taiwan and Greece. In Denmark, Bolt acquired taxi operator Viggo, including its fleet of 300 electric vehicles. Its delivery services expanded to Bulgaria, while its micromobility rental business launched in the United Kingdom and the United States.

In 2025, Bolt also signed partnership agreements with self-driving software company Pony.ai and automaker Stellantis. The company's first pilot project is already underway in Luxembourg and Bolt aims to have 100,000 self-driving vehicles operating on its platform by 2035.

According to Bolt, the company paid €49 million in labor taxes to the Estonian state last year, nearly one-fifth more than the previous year.

At the end of last year, Bolt employed 4,284 people. More than 200 million customers use the company's services.

Founded in Estonia in 2013, Bolt now operates in more than 50 countries and over 850 cities.

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