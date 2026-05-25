How will the incoming platform work law affect workers' security?

As Estonia prepares to implement the EU Platform Work Directive by the end of the year, debate is growing over whether the country is doing enough to protect the thousands of couriers and drivers who rely on platform work for their livelihoods.

Platform work is no longer a niche phenomenon. Around 55,000 people in Estonia — roughly the population of Narva — work through some kind of platform every week. Nearly 14,000 people, about the size of Rakvere's population, work at least 50 hours a week on platforms.

"About 70 percent of people do it in addition to another salaried job. There are also those who do it alongside their pension. Fewer are those who truly do it full-time," said Tallinn University of Technology researcher Kaire Holts.

Holts is part of a research team from three universities conducting a major study on platform work. Her interviews with food couriers and drivers show that platform work is often done for subsistence purposes and that competition on the platforms is becoming increasingly intense.

"What we really see is perhaps a lack of solidarity, overwork, but at the same time a belief that people are highly autonomous," Holts noted.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) stressed that the protection of more vulnerable workers must not be forgotten in the name of entrepreneurial freedom.

"I and, I believe, many others are proud that we have strong entrepreneurial freedom and a genuinely flexible labor market, but alongside that we must never forget the protection of the weaker party," he said.

The European Platform Work Directive, which could provide greater security for platform workers, must be transposed into Estonian law by the end of the year. According to the minister, Estonia will implement the directive at the minimum required level. The government is currently gathering feedback from stakeholders.

"We held a roundtable and I emphasized to the platform companies there as well — you also have to understand society's broader attitude that if there are people clearly working too much, dangerous traffic situations and health issues can arise. They must also be able to regulate themselves better because if people see injustice, then perhaps the next or following government may feel compelled to regulate the sector more heavily," Keldo said.

Bolt policy manager Sirli Heinsoo said the platform identifies food couriers and drivers who have worked too long and sends them reminders.

"On average, perhaps just under 30 percent of people work more than 40 hours. They receive proactive notifications saying you've been here quite a long time, take a break. But there are also cases where we can't force them off the platform," Heinsoo added.

The law currently under negotiation will not impose limits on working hours. However, platforms will in future have to provide more justification when blocking the account of a food courier or driver.

"In the future, platforms will have the burden of proof. It cannot simply be that somewhere an algorithm made a decision inside a black box and the taxi driver or courier cannot find out why the decision was made. Put very simply, a situation cannot arise where an algorithm takes away a person's livelihood," Keldo said.

Bolt's Baltic policy manager Heinsoo noted that no assessment can yet be given regarding various automated decisions because the issue is still under discussion.

According to Kaire Holts, the debate has been characterized by strong pressure from the platforms, while worker representatives are seemingly absent from the table altogether.

"We see a very strong bias or very strong lobbying, particularly from one Estonian platform company. There have been no representatives of platform workers involved in the discussions at all. That entirely different input, that other perspective, is completely missing," Holts said.

Unlike in some other European countries, Estonia has not seen passionate debate over the point at which providing services through a platform becomes a traditional employment relationship in which the platform should also provide social guarantees.

"Our position is that we trust people to make these decisions themselves. If you work a certain number of hours and earn money through an entrepreneur account, then you also pay social tax from it precisely because people do need health insurance," Keldo said.

A Bolt taxi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

According to a report by the Foresight Center, 14 percent of regular platform workers do not have health insurance.

"We calculated that if a courier works 40 hours a week, it is not possible for them to earn enough to qualify for health insurance," Holts noted.

Keldo argued that the bigger picture should instead be considered, asking how to ensure the competitiveness of European companies at a time when major technology giants come from the U.S. and Asia.

"Europe should regulate less and do more to empower economic and technological growth," Keldo said.

According to Bolt Baltic policy manager Heinsoo, Estonia is currently a positive example among EU countries in terms of adopting the directive based on minimum requirements.

"This way we ensure a more competitive business environment so that our companies can expand globally and regulations do not limit us excessively," she said.

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