ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn wants taxi drivers to have rest time requirements ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Taxi stop sign on Viru Street.
Taxi stop sign on Viru Street. Source: ERR
News

The Tallinn city government has asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to consider imposing working and rest time requirements for taxi drivers, including providers of a platform-based transport service.

The requirements, which would include a cap on the maximum number of hours of work during a 24 hour period, would apply to drivers of vehicles with up to nine seats, a letter writen by Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov and sent to Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas said. 

The purpose of the plans is to avoid overworking drivers and to ensure traffic safety.

"Law enforcement officials in Tallinn have noted that often taxi drivers work very long days, are tired and overworked. A driver sleeping in a parked car is not a rare sight. It cannot be ruled out that drivers' attention when participating in traffic may be affected due to fatigue caused by overwork," it states in the letter. 

The letter describes the situation when it comes to drivers providing a so-called platform based taxi service as causing particular concern. 

According to the city government, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications should give consideration to introducing a requirement for also taxis to be equipped with recording equipment similar to that required in buses and trucks, or alternatively to oblige information society platforms to check their drivers' abidance by working and rest time regulations. 

The city government noted that even though under the Public Transport Act municipalities are entitled to impose requirements concerning the quality of service in taxi service, including the comfort of passengers and environment-friendliness, these requirements do not apply to taxis operating on the basis of an information society platform. 

Also, without the existence of legitimate grounds, the city is lacking the possibility to interfere in taxi drivers' freedom to conduct business or impose restrictions on their exercise of the freedom of choice in acting in their field of activity. 

The Traffic Act sets out working and rest time regulations for the drivers of vehicles used for the transportation of more than nine people.

As at the beginning of 2020, valid taxi licenses issued by Tallinn's municipal police numbered 4,083, taxi service vehicle cards 2,215 and driver's service provider cards 2,725.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:18

Mihhail Lotman: History is war

17:57

Expert: We should not surrender our values in China relations

17:23

Suspected drug trafficker runs over two police officers in Lasnamäe

17:01

Air Baltic Tallinn departures numbers up 37 percent on year to January

16:51

Riigikogu passes statement condemning Russian 'falsification of history

16:44

Finance minister: No agreement on EU budget plan yet

16:22

New Baltic power connection could happen through Liivi offshore wind farm

15:58

Riigikogu's cultural affairs committee seeking cultural endowment proposals

15:34

Opposition parties initiate no-confidence motion in Tallinn deputy mayor

15:10

Kiik: Final pension reform decision likely to come from top court

14:54

Survey: Rescue services and local government are most trusted institutions

14:27

Prime minister: We're working to soften Estonia's EU co-financing rise

14:02

Tallinn wants taxi drivers to have rest time requirements

13:42

Saaremaa-Ventspils ferry line looking to relaunch

13:16

Estonia issues joint UNSC statement condemning Russia activity in Ukraine

13:05

Mobility plan detrimental to Estonian road freight operators' interests

12:46

Ominva: Time-sensitive purchases shouldn't be made from China

12:21

Google Doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth

12:01

Maze to be installed in Tammsaare Park for Estonia's 102nd anniversary

11:40

Renewable energy expert: Eesti Energia needs Tootsi wind farm

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: