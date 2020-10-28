news

New law passed limiting speed of scooters on public roads ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Bolt electric scooters parked outside of Tallinn Bus Station.
Bolt electric scooters parked outside of Tallinn Bus Station. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu passed amendments to the Traffic Act creating a new category of vehicles - light-duty vehicles - which includes electric scooters. The new rules mean scooters must be driven on cycle paths and sidewalks, and the maximum speed will be 25 kilometers per hour.

According to the law, if pedestrians are nearby then scooters must be driven at a speed that does not endanger them. When crossing a road, with both a bicycle and a scooter, it must be done at the same speed as a pedestrian.

If someone is forced to ride on the road, if they are under the age of 16 then they must wear a helmet fastened with a strap. A child under the age of 10 is not allowed to drive on the road with a light mobility device.

The law establishes requirements for speed, reflectors and lights as well as stopping and parking. Penalties have been set for violations.

Requirements for cyclists, mini-mopeds and moped drivers are also specified in the new amendments.

Kalvi Kõva, member of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, said the police will supervise that the rules are enforced, but emphasized that road users must behave correctly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

28.10

Gallery: Solidarity rally for Polish protestors held in Tallinn

28.10

Härma: New coronavirus outbreak starting in Harju County and Tallinn

28.10

Government launches global survey for Estonian community abroad

28.10

Ministry: Myths about foreigners' stay, studies and employment in Estonia

28.10

Tallinn to run for European Green Capital 2023 title

28.10

New law passed limiting speed of scooters on public roads

28.10

SDE has not reached common position on Family Law Act petition

28.10

Employer's confederation gives nod to sick pay from day two

28.10

Ratas to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron

28.10

Estonia 200 and Greens sign mutual statement for amending the Family Act

28.10

Isamaa opposes Reform Party's hate speech bill

28.10

Funding crisis in Estonian healthcare to arrive within five years

28.10

Corruption trial of former Port of Tallinn chief wound up on health grounds Updated

28.10

Health Board: Record daily figure of 125 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia Updated

28.10

Head of Education and Youth Authority: Preparing to meet the unknown

28.10

Estonian Greens surprised by SDE reaction to Family Law petition

28.10

Paper: Mart Helme says ERR 'propagandists' to be denied TV house money

28.10

Majority of covid cases brought to Estonia from abroad from Russia, Ukraine

28.10

Tartu-Helsinki air route could be reopened in 2021

28.10

More than 90 bears shot in Estonia during hunting season

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: