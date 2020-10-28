New law passed limiting speed of scooters on public roads

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu passed amendments to the Traffic Act creating a new category of vehicles - light-duty vehicles - which includes electric scooters. The new rules mean scooters must be driven on cycle paths and sidewalks, and the maximum speed will be 25 kilometers per hour.

According to the law, if pedestrians are nearby then scooters must be driven at a speed that does not endanger them. When crossing a road, with both a bicycle and a scooter, it must be done at the same speed as a pedestrian.

If someone is forced to ride on the road, if they are under the age of 16 then they must wear a helmet fastened with a strap. A child under the age of 10 is not allowed to drive on the road with a light mobility device.

The law establishes requirements for speed, reflectors and lights as well as stopping and parking. Penalties have been set for violations.

Requirements for cyclists, mini-mopeds and moped drivers are also specified in the new amendments.

Kalvi Kõva, member of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, said the police will supervise that the rules are enforced, but emphasized that road users must behave correctly.

