Bolt receives a €20 million investment from IFC ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Bolt. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Bolt has received a €20 million investment from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, to promote access to on-demand mobility services in emerging economies.

IFC's €20 million investment and advisory services will help Bolt expand mobility solutions that create earning opportunities, stimulate small-scale entrepreneurship and improve access to transportation in Eastern European and African markets.

Bolt launched in South Africa – its first African market – in 2016. The company currently operates in seven African countries, providing earning opportunities for more than 400,000 drivers in 70 cities across the continent. IFC's funding will be targeted towards Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, and African markets, such as Nigeria and South Africa.

Bolt is currently piloting a 'Women Only' ride-hailing category in South Africa – a new service aiming to address safety needs and improve women's mobility by connecting female drivers with female passengers. IFC will support Bolt's ongoing work to empower women riders and drivers by improving their access to safe and affordable transportation and creating new economic opportunities.

CEO and Founder Bolt Markus Villig said: "We are looking forward to partnering with IFC to further support entrepreneurship, empower women and increase access to affordable mobility services in Africa and Eastern Europe. Together with the investment from the European Investment Bank last year, we are proud to have sizeable and strategically important institutions backing us and recognizing the strategic value Bolt is providing to emerging economies".

Stephanie von Friedeburg, IFC Senior Vice President of Operations, said: "Technology can and should unlock new pathways for sustainable development and women's empowerment. Our investment in Bolt aims to help tap into technology to disrupt the transport sector in a way that is good for the environment, creates more flexible work opportunities for women, and provides safer and more affordable transportation access in emerging markets".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: