Bolt testing car rental in Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Bolt Drive branded cars. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Bolt will trial rental cars in Estonia this summer in addition to its scooters and taxis.

ERR reported on Thursday that a large number of vehicles with "Bolt Drive" branding can be seen on the Moller Auto Mustamäe car park.  

Tarvi Hirv, a member of the management board of Moller Auto Tallinn OÜ, could not say how many cars had been ordered due to the conditions of the contract. However, he said they will be ready this month.

Bolt's spokesperson Marilin Noorem told ERR the company is testing a new service but does not want to comment further at the moment. 

Lithuanian company Citybee also operates a rental vehicle company in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:19

Agricultural ministry: Farming output down 2 percent on year to 2020

18:51

Kerr Kriisa enters NCAA transfer portal, could leave Arizona

18:22

Government endorses regulation updates to e-identification

17:51

Daily: Iconic Tartu cinema's new owners Estiko Grupp

17:13

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #4

16:32

Spring birth boom increases number of poorly cared for puppies

16:02

Bolt testing car rental in Estonia

16:01

Kiik: Vaccination of whole population to start by age group in May Updated

15:36

Chinese Embassy advert in Estonian paper denounces Uighur genocide claims Updated

15:17

Two Estonian companies presented with prestigious Red Dot Award

15:17

Kallas: Estonia ready to raise Ukraine situation at UN Security Council

15:14

Vaping MP misses Riigikogu question spot while chilling to music at home

14:54

Tallinners can now apply for first day sick leave benefiits

14:23

Robert Rooba looking to take a step forward after career year

13:57

Prime minister: Large scale cyber exercise testimony to organizers

13:29

Gallery: Langevoja Waterfall in full flow

13:00

Electricity study shows Narva has fewer empty apartments than feared

12:33

Isamaa rift after board extended one year, general meeting postponed

12:04

Estonia halts use of Janssen vaccine awaiting EMA decision

11:41

Social Democratic Party chair on NETS: EKRE caused pseudo-problem

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: