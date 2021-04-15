Bolt testing car rental in Estonia

Bolt will trial rental cars in Estonia this summer in addition to its scooters and taxis.

ERR reported on Thursday that a large number of vehicles with "Bolt Drive" branding can be seen on the Moller Auto Mustamäe car park.

Tarvi Hirv, a member of the management board of Moller Auto Tallinn OÜ, could not say how many cars had been ordered due to the conditions of the contract. However, he said they will be ready this month.

Bolt's spokesperson Marilin Noorem told ERR the company is testing a new service but does not want to comment further at the moment.

Lithuanian company Citybee also operates a rental vehicle company in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!