Bolt launches car rental scheme

Transport services company Bolt will launch a car rental scheme on Tuesday (May 4) alongside its scooter and taxi service.

Until now, only Lithuanian company Citybee has operated a freely accessible vehicle rental service in Tallinn with 350 cars that can be picked up and dropped off in public car parks.

ERR's Estonian news portal reported that It is difficult to say how successful the company is as Citybee Estonia has not yet submitted last year's annual report to the commercial register.

In 2019, when the company started its operations in Tallinn, Citybee Estonia made a loss of almost €500,000 with a turnover of almost €500,000.

The company's marketing manager Egert Kivisaar told ERR in April they welcomed a competitor's entry into the market.

