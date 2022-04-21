It is now possible to register a traffic accident using a mobile phone

News
LKF ad for the new service.
LKF ad for the new service. Source: LKF
News

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) has launched a new universal web service that allows the registering of traffic accidents using a mobile phone. The application at avarii.lkf.ee is available in Estonian, Russian and English and can be used by customers of all insurance providers.

Taavi Kiibus, head of development for digital services at LKF, said that the digital traffic accident notice is another piece in the Estonian e-state puzzle that makes it easier and more convenient to register a traffic incident using a smartphone. He added that the application automatically forwards the details and any images uploaded to insurance providers that works to expedite the processing of insured events. Kiibus said that filling in the information and images only takes 10-15 minutes.

It will still be possible to fill out printed traffic accident registration forms.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) urges people to use the new digital registration form as it helps save the police's time. "Solving so-called fender benders takes up a lot of police work-hours. A situation where the sides can record the details online without a patrol car having to respond and deliver pen and paper saves a lot of time," Senior Law Enforcement Officer Sirle Loigo said.

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) is a motor insurance guarantee fund, compensation body and the Estonian Green Card bureau.

The LKF guarantees the functioning of the motor insurance system by performing the functions arising from the Motor Insurance Act, the management contract entered into with the state and its articles of association.

All insurers that offer motor insurance in Estonia are members of the LKF.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21.04

Minister: Several ways to provide LNG terminal developer with guarantee

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Covid forecast: 2,500 new cases, less than 170 patients in hospital

21.04

State companies to pay over €124 million in dividends this year

21.04

It is now possible to register a traffic accident using a mobile phone

21.04

Nataliya Kuksa: Shame on you, Russia!

21.04

Russia shuts Baltic states' consulates in St. Petersburg, Pskov

21.04

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party increases lead

21.04

Economy minister: I will continue in office

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Ukrainian MPs in Estonia: Russian actions in Ukraine genocide

21.04

Riigikogu passes law banning symbols of aggression

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: