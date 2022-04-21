It is now possible to register a traffic accident using a mobile phone

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) has launched a new universal web service that allows the registering of traffic accidents using a mobile phone. The application at avarii.lkf.ee is available in Estonian, Russian and English and can be used by customers of all insurance providers.

Taavi Kiibus, head of development for digital services at LKF, said that the digital traffic accident notice is another piece in the Estonian e-state puzzle that makes it easier and more convenient to register a traffic incident using a smartphone. He added that the application automatically forwards the details and any images uploaded to insurance providers that works to expedite the processing of insured events. Kiibus said that filling in the information and images only takes 10-15 minutes.

It will still be possible to fill out printed traffic accident registration forms.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) urges people to use the new digital registration form as it helps save the police's time. "Solving so-called fender benders takes up a lot of police work-hours. A situation where the sides can record the details online without a patrol car having to respond and deliver pen and paper saves a lot of time," Senior Law Enforcement Officer Sirle Loigo said.

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) is a motor insurance guarantee fund, compensation body and the Estonian Green Card bureau.

The LKF guarantees the functioning of the motor insurance system by performing the functions arising from the Motor Insurance Act, the management contract entered into with the state and its articles of association.

All insurers that offer motor insurance in Estonia are members of the LKF.

