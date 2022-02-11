Insurer: Road traffic accidents rose to record levels in 2021

Economy
Aftermath of a road traffic accident on a wintry Estonian road (photo is illustrative).
Aftermath of a road traffic accident on a wintry Estonian road (photo is illustrative).
Economy

Road traffic accidents rose by around 20 percent on year to 2021, the Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) reports, to record levels. The statistics are partly the result of wintry weather and also increased activity on the roads with the exit from the worst of the Covid crisis.

The average damages claim for a road traffic accident stood at €1,960, the LKF reports.

35,900 motor third party liability insurance cases were registered in 2021, 33,200 of them in Estonia, plus 2,700 cases involving Estonian vehicles outside of Estonia.

A record number of accidents also occurred in December 2021: 3,890.

Andres Piirsalu, LKF boar d member, said heavier traffic following a lull during the worst of the Covid pandemic, plus harsher winter weather, were the main factors behind the surge.

"While the frequency of traffic fell at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, last year it was again comparable to the pre-crisis period. As a result of economic recovery, the number of cars making up the traffic rose," Piirsalu said.

The number of insured vehicles also rose on year to 2021 by 33,800, to a total of 804,000.

Another new phenomenon is the return of profitability for third-party, as opposed to fully-comprehensive, motor insurance, which, Piirsalu said, has become profitable again for insurers for the first time since 2011, and was in the black to the tune of €5.7 million.

The average annual third party premium also fell by 9 percent on year to 2021, to €102, and premiums collected nationwide through 2021 fell by 5 percent, to €84.2 million.

The LKF is the registrar of traffic insurance, the traffic insurance guarantee fund, the provider of the "Green Card" policy and the compulsory insurer of vehicles which get involved in an accidents but which are uninsured

The LKF also mediates in third party insurance claim disputes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

17:02

Minister: Remote learning recommendation to schools was communication error

16:22

Estonia donates €350,000 for frontline residents in eastern Ukraine

15:55

Level of coronavirus in wastewater rising

15:23

Center Riigikogu group chair: Covid certificate could be removed now

14:54

Niguliste museum refurbishment work starts

14:20

Physical education may be renamed 'movement instruction' from new year

13:52

Insurer: Road traffic accidents rose to record levels in 2021

13:37

Health Board recommends children move to distance learning

13:23

Unemployment drops 20 percent on-year in January

12:57

MP: Crypto-currency bill reading may link to minister no-confidence vote

12:23

Incapacity benefits exceeded €220 million euros last year

11:53

EKRE leader: Filibustering tactics on Riigikogu bills have met with success

11:25

Tallinn hopes to complete new tram line project plans by autumn

10:45

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,112 new cases, 5 deaths

10:29

Minister: Estonia, UK carry role of defending media freedoms worldwide

09:51

Health Board: Covid certificates more likely to be abolished in March

09:25

Baltics launch OSCE appeal over Russia-Belarus military exercises

08:51

Kallas in Berlin: Russia is trying to build another divisive wall in Europe

08:51

Scholz: Germany stands beside its Baltic allies

08:18

Price of electricity to rise nearly 9 percent between Thursday and Friday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: