Hacker downloads close to 300,000 personal ID photos

A hacker was able to obtain over 280,000 personal identity photos following an attack on the state information system last Friday. The suspect is reportedly a resident of Tallinn.

The culprit had already obtained personal names and ID codes and was able to obtain a third component, the photos, by making individual requests from thousands of IP addresses.

This data was not, however, enough for the hacker to access e-state services, meaning the normal means of authentication (ID card, mobile ID and SMART ID) have not been compromised.

A Information System Authority RIA database holding document photos was compromised.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Oskar Gross, head of the central criminal police cyber crime office, said that: "To date, the individual who committed the attack has had the data he hacked seized and confiscated by the police," adding that the perpetrator was a resident of Tallinn.

The attack did not seem to have too much rhyme and reason to it, head RIA Margus Noormaa, who also appeared at the press conference, said.

He said: "The [hacked] photos were random; there was no purpose here other than to get them."

These, totaling 286,438, had been downloaded en masse from 9,000 different domestic and foreign IP addresses, using a malware network and forged digital certification and taking advantage of a vulnerability, Noormaa said, adding that digitally-stored photos were the only data the hacker had been able to obtain; no database had been compromised.

The data the hacker obtained, namely picture, personal ID code and the individual's name, were insufficient to access any of Estonia's e-state services, Noormaa said, adding that all those whose data was compromised in this way will be notified via the state portal.

IT minister: Clear attack on the Estonian state

IT and foreign trade minister Andres Sutt (Reform) called the incident a clear attack on the Estonian state.

Sutt said that: "Cybercrime is clearly on the rise, and that means we need to constantly invest in cyber security at both public and private levels," adding that he plans to raise this issue and its possible funding at Thursday's cabinet meeting.

"I will be speeding up the replacement of some older, legacy data systems and solutions," Sutt said.

"We have begun consolidating basic IT infrastructure and support, which in turn will bolster cyber security," he added.

The hacker had first obtained people's personal identification codes and names from the public web, after which he or she was able to obtain photos by making individual requests.

"These types of queries go via the public web, making the attack possible in this way," Margus Noormaa said.

Oskar Gross said the police was notified of the breach last Thursday, with a suspect search following Friday morning, while the suspect has already been questioned.

All previously compromised data is now safely back in state hands, he said. "As this is a case of national importance, it also merited a quick response."

