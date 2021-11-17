RIA: Record high number of cyber incidents registered in October

News
Information System Authority (RIA) logo.
Information System Authority (RIA) logo. Source: Nelli Pello/RIA
News

The Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) registered 202 impactful cyber incidents in October, more than in any other month so far this year.

No impactful attacks against election technology or systems affecting the vote were detected before or during the local government elections. The election period was calm in terms of cyber incidents, according to RIA.

In October, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks continued against schools and educational services. Consistent attacks were registered against a vocational education establishment in Tallinn from the end of September until mid-October.

In the morning of October 18, a DDoS attack lasting close to one hour was carried out against a school in central Estonia. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. on October 20, several attempts at flooding the server of a school in southern Estonia were made and a three-minute attack was carried out on the afternoon of the same day against the Moodle learning platform managed by the Education and Youth Board. The attacks or attempted attacks are often carried out by students, according to RIA.

RIA was informed of two ransomware attacks in October. One of them affected a large company, which managed to restore most of its workstations with the help of data backup. The second attack was targeted against an Estonian producer and seller of chemical products. The ransomware encrypted the files on the company's server, halting the business' work for some time.

In addition to ransomware, criminals have also used other means to try to extort money from entrepreneurs.

A small car repair company informed RIA that its financial software and database had been erased from the company's server, disrupting the provision of service. The attacker left a note on the computer with instructions on how they are to be contacted in order for the company's data to be stored in exchange for payment and how the business was to act if it wanted to prevent further leaks.

An enormous number of phishing emails are being sent in the cyber space. The account of an employee of a hospital was compromised after the employee had left their data on a phishing website and her account was used for sending thousands of phishing emails requesting contact data from their recipients. In addition to attempts to obtain people's account details, phishing emails trying to gain access to people's bank account details are also continuously registered.

The number of emails containing malware also increased in October. For example, an email seemingly sent by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry was being sent around with the subject "Quote needed". If the recipient opened a file attached with the email, malicious software was launched.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Minister: Tax burden should move towards consumption, consensus key

19:55

Foreign minister: Final Afghans to cooperate with Estonia will arrive soon

19:47

Vivian Loonela to be new head of European Commission representation

19:03

13-story office building to be built at Tartu maantee entrance to Tallinn

18:40

Andrei Korobeinik returns as Pärnu city council chair

18:14

New environment minister: Heads of European powers waving climate slogans

18:08

Illar Lemetti confirmed as Viimsi mayor

17:38

Estonian cinematographer writes book about Hollywood career

17:12

Education ministry to release HARNO acting director

16:57

RIA: Record high number of cyber incidents registered in October

16:42

Global Estonian Report: November 17-24

16:17

Norstat ratings: Reform slumps to third place behind EKRE and Center

15:51

PM: Tense situation in Europe not direct threat to Estonia's borders

15:18

PERH chief: Number of Covid hospital beds to be reduced by 100

14:53

Health Board suspends sports club's activities

14:21

Tallinn mayor: We will likely not finish next year's budget this year

13:53

Defense forces celebrates birthday with bridge building competition

13:22

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tartu

12:57

City secretary could lead Tallinn city council in place of Social Democrats

12:36

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for Eesti Energia oil plant

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

11:34

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: