RIA deputy chief: Cyber threat in Estonia rising since Ukraine war began

Computer keyboard.
Computer keyboard. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
Estonia's cyber threat level has risen following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the cyber warfare efforts accompanying it, deputy director of the Information System Authority (RIA) Gert Auväärt says.

Speaking at a press conference, Auväärt said that the war has raised the threat for western countries as a whole, pointing out the Denial of Service (DOS) attack against the online portals of public broadcaster ERR, which led to short-term disruptions, as one example.

While the Latvian and Lithuanian branches of Ukrainian companies have also see malware attacks, that had not been the case in Estonia as of now, though: "We are still very actively monitoring and monitoring what is happening in cyberspace through this spectrum," Auväärt said.

Nations which have voiced support for Ukraine and been party to the stronger sanctions imposed on Russia are in addition targets, both for cyber attacks from the Russian state and from pro-Russian criminal groups, he said.

At the same time, while banks, authorities, agencies, telecoms firms, compaies and other significant targets in Ukraine itself have fallen victim to DOS or malware attacks, the country's critical infrastructure has not yet been paralyzed as a result, Auväärt added.

Internet services and communications as a whole have also naturally been disrupted by military strikes as well, he said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

