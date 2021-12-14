Luukas Kristjan Ilves to become new digital development undersecretary

Luukas Kristjan Ilves.
Luukas Kristjan Ilves. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
At the proposal of the selection board for top executives in civil service, Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Andres Sutt (Reform) has named Luukas Kristjan Ilves as the new deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications for digital development.

Sutt said that the task of the new deputy secretary general is to take the Estonian digital state and society to an even higher level that corresponds to the high expectations of the public and to Estonia's international image.

"The Estonian state has been a pioneer but the expectations for the digital state have also grown at the same time, particularly during the past two years, when fast internet as well as the quality and security of digital services have become increasingly acute issues. A divide between the image of our digital society and actual capability must also be reduced, particularly considering how fast the rest of the world is pursuing its digital ambitions," Sutt said.

The minister said that the new deputy secretary general will need to build a digital society of the future on the existing foundation of the digital state and keep digital progress going.

"Estonians are justifiably demanding when it comes to their (digital) state, we measure it against the products and services of the best startups and tech giants. The task of my colleagues and I is to take what's best in the rapidly changing tech landscape and use it to make life better in Estonia. The state alone cannot achieve that, we must move in cooperation and co-creation with people, communities, businesses, research organizations and other partners in Estonia and abroad," the incoming deputy secretary general for digital development, Luukas Kristjan Ilves, said.

Ilves currently works as head of strategy at cyber security and blockchain company Guardtime while having previously been the company's head of innovation and research cooperation. Before Guardime, he was the deputy director and senior fellow of the Lisbon Council. During Estonia's presidency of the Council of the European Union, Ilves led the digital policy team and program at the permanent representation of Estonia to the EU. He has also worked in the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) and Ministry of Defense.

Ilves is to start work as deputy secretary general for digital development on January 17. The outgoing deputy secretary general, Siim Sikkut, will remain in his position until January 16.

Editor: Marcus Turovski



