Luukas Kristjan Ilves, who has been serving as the undersecretary for digital development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM), on Friday announced his resignation and that he will continue working at the ministry in an advisory role after a brief break.

Upon returning as an adviser, Luukas pledged to concentrate on a few topics close to his heart, including steering the EU digital agenda for 2024-2029 in a favorable direction for Estonia and developing measures that support the digital state as a platform for private sector service providers.

The MKM will hold a competition to find Ilves' replacement in the coming weeks, the outgoing undersecretary wrote on social media.

Estonian weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote Friday that Ilves' departure was not voluntary, and both the ministry and the Estonian ICT sector were unhappy with his work.

Interviews with officials, politicians and entrepreneurs revealed that while Ilves sported impressive international scope in representing Estonia as a digital stare, the work of a deputy secretary general requires skillful project management in addition to "waxing philosophical on digital topics."

Ilves did not answer Eesti Ekspress' journalists' calls Friday afternoon.

The digital development undersecretary is in charge of digital society developments, especially as concerns the digital state, cybersecurity and communications. They are in charge of public sector IT, digital change and digital state maintenance.

