X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Luukas Ilves to quit as digital development undersecretary

News
Luukas Kristjan Ilves.
Luukas Kristjan Ilves. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
News

Luukas Kristjan Ilves, who has been serving as the undersecretary for digital development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM), on Friday announced his resignation and that he will continue working at the ministry in an advisory role after a brief break.

Upon returning as an adviser, Luukas pledged to concentrate on a few topics close to his heart, including steering the EU digital agenda for 2024-2029 in a favorable direction for Estonia and developing measures that support the digital state as a platform for private sector service providers.

The MKM will hold a competition to find Ilves' replacement in the coming weeks, the outgoing undersecretary wrote on social media.

Estonian weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote Friday that Ilves' departure was not voluntary, and both the ministry and the Estonian ICT sector were unhappy with his work.

Interviews with officials, politicians and entrepreneurs revealed that while Ilves sported impressive international scope in representing Estonia as a digital stare, the work of a deputy secretary general requires skillful project management in addition to "waxing philosophical on digital topics."

Ilves did not answer Eesti Ekspress' journalists' calls Friday afternoon.

The digital development undersecretary is in charge of digital society developments, especially as concerns the digital state, cybersecurity and communications. They are in charge of public sector IT, digital change and digital state maintenance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi. Marcus Turovski

Related

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Estonian men's football team to meet Sweden again, in UEFA Nations League

15:05

Expert: Putin's interview did not include a single new idea

14:36

Generals tend to quit the Estonian Defense Forces when changing jobs

14:23

Luukas Ilves to quit as digital development undersecretary

14:09

Estonia joins other EU member states in skepticism over corporate sustainability directive

14:05

Estonia planning to restore 25,000 hectares of marshland by 2050

13:57

Prime minister: Austria, Estonia key examples of European freedom and solidarity

13:20

Former general: New Ukraine defense chief's task to deploy theorized battlefield innovations

12:41

Lawyer: Mölder bribery allegations relate to Viljandi County hunting society

12:31

Statistics: Foreign trade decreased significantly in 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.02

348,000 people receive alerts after Tallinn ring road accident

08:30

Vladimir Putin: 'No interest' in attacking Poland, Latvia

07.02

Estonia to put together common public transport ticketing system

08.02

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index Updated

08.02

Estonia postponing the implementation of the minimum tax until 2030

08.02

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

08.02

Transport Administration: Maintenance not done at time of Tallinn ring road pileup Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: