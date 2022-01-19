Estonian cyber tech hosts platform for annual multi-national exercise

An Estonia cyber security firm is hosting an annual, international cyber exercises involving competitors from 20 states, Wednesday and Thursday.

The 2022 EU Military Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Interoperability Conference technical track is organized by the European Defense Agency (EDA) and is being hosted in Tallinn, running on the cyber range provided by CybExer Technologies, an Estonian cyber security company.

The event taking place on January 18-19 is supported with the underlying infrastructure (namely computing power) provided by Luxembourg's cyber range, organizers say.

The "blue" teams, from 19 EU countries plus Switzerland, are rehearsing defending networks consisting of virtual machines that are under attack from the "red" teams.

The main focus of the event in 2022 is on information sharing and establishing the basis for Military CERT teams to defend attacks in cooperation.

Cyber range is a controlled, interactive technology environment which enables the creation of sophisticated virtual environments which can be tailored to mimic various types ofIT systems.

Within the simulated networks of the cyber range, IT teams can launch a "practice" attack and respond in real-time.

By taking part in these practical exercises, users learn to cope under high levels of stress, locating and exploiting vulnerabilities on various network systems, which helps them develop the skills to identify, monitor and resist cyber attacks.

The EDA is an intergovernmental organization under the auspices of the Council of the EU. The EDA supports the activities of the EU in the field of defense cooperation.

