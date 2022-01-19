Estonian cyber tech hosts platform for annual multi-national exercise

News
The EDA-organized 2022 EU Military CERT Interoperability Conference technical track, running on CybExer Technologies’ tech, in progress in Tallinn Wednesday.
The EDA-organized 2022 EU Military CERT Interoperability Conference technical track, running on CybExer Technologies’ tech, in progress in Tallinn Wednesday. Source: CybExer Technologies
News

An Estonia cyber security firm is hosting an annual, international cyber exercises involving competitors from 20 states, Wednesday and Thursday.

The 2022 EU Military Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Interoperability Conference technical track is organized by the European Defense Agency (EDA) and is being hosted in Tallinn, running on the cyber range provided by CybExer Technologies, an Estonian cyber security company.

The event taking place on January 18-19 is supported with the underlying infrastructure (namely computing power) provided by Luxembourg's cyber range, organizers say.

The "blue" teams, from 19 EU countries plus Switzerland, are rehearsing defending networks consisting of virtual machines that are under attack from the "red" teams.

The main focus of the event in 2022 is on information sharing and establishing the basis for Military CERT teams to defend attacks in cooperation.

Cyber range is a controlled, interactive technology environment which enables the creation of sophisticated virtual environments which can be tailored to mimic various types ofIT systems.

Within the simulated networks of the cyber range, IT teams can launch a "practice" attack and respond in real-time.

By taking part in these practical exercises, users learn to cope under high levels of stress, locating and exploiting vulnerabilities on various network systems, which helps them develop the skills to identify, monitor and resist cyber attacks.

The EDA is an intergovernmental organization under the auspices of the Council of the EU. The EDA supports the activities of the EU in the field of defense cooperation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:13

Estonian cyber tech hosts platform for annual multi-national exercise

19:10

Eesti Laul semi-final songs' order of appearance revealed

18:31

Students' knowledge in natural sciences worsens

17:59

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

17:27

Institute of Economic Research: Estonia's economy cooling

16:59

Education ministry to pay local municipalities to close smaller schools

16:33

Tallinn gets over 5,000 energy bill support applications in first two days

16:02

PPA director, deputies get pay-rise for 2022

16:00

Siim Kallas not running for parliament in 2023

15:41

Return of squirrels noted on Tartu's Toomemägi

15:27

Prime minister: Government to allocate €380 million to national defense

15:15

Hotels, restaurants seeking thousands of new employees for summer

15:03

Health Board supports stopping COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people

14:34

Estonia could get a nuclear power plant says prime minister

14:06

Communicable diseases expert supports ending mass PCR testing

13:50

Reform and Center trying to solve energy crisis, no agreement yet reached Updated

13:37

75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

13:12

Covid testing process for school children to change

12:42

Central bank: Estonia can hopefully avoid recession

12:17

Global Estonian Report: January 19-26

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10:24

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

18.01

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mystery route over Finland

17.01

NATO sends Dutch warship to Baltic Sea

10:35

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 3,159 new cases, 3 deaths

08:55

Russian troops in Belarus a new form of coercion says intelligence expert

17.01

Electricity prices to jump by 62 percent on Tuesday

13:37

75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

17.01

Gallery: Storm sweeps across Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: