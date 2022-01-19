Russian troops in Belarus a new form of coercion says intelligence expert

Margo Grosberg.
Source: ERR
The deployment of Russian troops to Belarus is a new opportunity for Russia to pressure Ukraine from multiple sides, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center said on Tuesday.

"The location of the Russian Federation's units in Belarus will certainly put pressure on Ukraine. From there it is significantly closer to Kyiv. And it will certainly make the whole geopolitical and military-political landscape that prevails in the world today significantly more confusing and complex," Margo Grosberg told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Russia has deployed two S-400 missile system divisions, one Pantsir-S missile system and 12 Su-35 fighter jets to Belarus, it was reported on Tuesday.

If these weapons are placed on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, an air defense bubble would reach Kyiv allowing Russia to gain control over Ukraine's skies, Grosberg said.

Ukrainian analyst Mykhailo Samus said it is clear Russia can now use Belarus as a platform against Ukraine.

"We have a border with Belarus. This means that the air force, the missile force, special operations units, intelligence units, electronic combat units could operate throughout the territory of Ukraine," said Samus.

Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Estonian Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) said Russia is trying to pressure NATO and the U.S.

"If we look at Russia's actions as a whole, put simply, the circle is shrinking around Ukraine. It all indicates that the Russian delegations want to put pressure on the various negotiating tables - be it the NATO-Russia Council or bilaterally the United States. The pressure continues to get stronger," said Laanet.

In recent months, Russia has massed approximately 100,000 troops on Ukraine's eastern border and more are still heading east. Some experts believe an attack is likely in the coming weeks. A cyberattack against Ukraine's government websites took place last Friday.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday the country would hold a joint military exercise with Russia in February. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

12:17

Global Estonian Report: January 19-26

11:38

Reform and Center trying to solve energy crisis, no agreement yet reached Updated

11:33

Kallas: Wednesday Riigikogu statement to address Europe security picture

11:16

Electricity price falls by 11 percent on Wednesday

10:55

Estonian MEPs: Metsola win a victory for small countries in EU

10:35

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 3,159 new cases, 3 deaths

10:24

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

09:49

Party ratings: Reform support starting to ebb again

09:23

SDE MP: Prime minister's energy crisis statement 'disappointing'

08:55

08:19

Health Board official: Hospitalizations mostly caused by Delta strain

18.01

Kadri Liik: More diplomacy between Russia and the West likely

18.01

Aivar Hundimägi: Government in need of an invigorating shock

18.01

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mystery route over Finland

18.01

Tootsi wind farm case put on hold, passed on to ECJ

18.01

Siemens to build three synchronous condensers for Elering

18.01

Henri Drell to continue career in NBA G-League

18.01

Interior minister proposes Tarmo Miilits as new secretary general

18.01

Prime minister to make one more political statement on Wednesday

18.01

Delays expected on Tallinn-Tartu train line until warmer weather arrives

