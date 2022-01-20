Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

News
The flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
The flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia were given permission to transfer American-made lethal weapons, such as anti-armor and ground-to-air missiles, to Ukraine as fears grow of an invasion by Russian forces, website Politico reported on Wednesday.

The publication reported the requests had been submitted in recent weeks but were caught up in White House bureaucracy. But by the end of the day, the last of the requests had been approved.

Politico cited information from Baltic officials and people familiar with the discussions. 

U.S. export control regulations require countries to obtain approval from the State Department before passing along their weapons.

Elias Yousif, an analyst of arms transfer policy at the Stimson Center, told Politico the U.S.'s Foreign Assistance Act mandates that a third party transfer has to meet certain standards, including whether the U.S. would have made the same transfer if it chose to. He said the U.S. can speed up the process if it wants to.

Last month, Estonia said it was "considering" sending Ukraine its Javelin anti-armor missiles and 122-mm howitzers but is waiting on U.S. approval for the Javelins, and for Finland and Germany to sign off on the howitzers.

In December, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas pledged to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, though he declined to specify what they might be. 

Javelin missile system during EDF conscript training. Source: Ardi Hallismaa

Estonia and Lithuania purchased Javelins from the U.S. in 2014 and 2015.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the eastern border of Ukraine in recent months, leading some experts to believe a further invasion of the country is likely.

Earlier this week, Russia and Belarus announced joint military drills on the Ukrainian border.

Last year, the U.S. transferred $650 million worth of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, the most during any single year since security assistance began in 2014.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

13:16

Head of Enefit Power: Europe's CO2 trading system needs review

12:44

Patient Portal to get updated design and content next year

12:18

Swedbank revises 2022 economic growth forecast downwards

11:46

Irja Lutsar: People should be allowed to events if they test negative

11:19

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

10:51

Industrial producer index rose by nearly 25 percent on year to December

10:48

Health Board: 322 hospitalized patients, 3,845 new cases, 4 deaths

10:21

Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open round three

10:14

State procuring over 500 Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missiles Updated

10:08

Weather service issues strong winds, blizzard warning

09:45

MP calls for Estonia to raise defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP

09:12

Party leaders debate energy price compensation on 'Esimene stuudio'

08:21

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

08:15

Kontaveit out of Australian Open after loss to 19-year old Clara Tauson

19.01

Minister: Estonia can't tolerate EU global minimum tax rate in current form

19.01

Literature Year kicks off on Hiiumaa

19.01

Estonian cyber tech hosts platform for annual multi-national exercise

19.01

Eesti Laul semi-final songs' order of appearance revealed

19.01

Students' knowledge in natural sciences worsens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

18.01

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mystery route over Finland

19.01

Prime minister: Government to allocate €380 million to national defense

19.01

75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

19.01

Estonia could get a nuclear power plant says prime minister

19.01

Minister: Estonia can't tolerate EU global minimum tax rate in current form

19.01

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

08:21

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: