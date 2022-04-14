Estonian War Museum opens 'legendary' Javelin missile system exhibition

A Javelin anti-tank missile system, similar to those sent to Ukraine by Estonia, is currently on display at the War Museum to highlight the weapon's role in the ongoing war.

The museum has put an FGM-148 Javelin launcher and its container on public display alongside an image of a popular internet meme "St. Javelin" which shows the weapon in the arms of a Ukrainian patron saint.

"From today [Wednesday], one of the most legendary weapons of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war can be seen in the Estonian War Museum," it was announced on the museum's social media page.

Estonia donated the U.S.-made weapons, along with other lethal ammunition, to Ukraine at the end of 2021 as Russia massed thousands of troops on the border.

Ukrainian soldiers have been using the missiles to blow up Russian tanks.

