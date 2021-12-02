NATO Cyber Coalition hosts participants from 40 countries

News
Participants at the Cyber Coalition 2018 exercise.
Participants at the Cyber Coalition 2018 exercise. Source: NATO CCD COE
News

Participants from 40 states are rehearsing various scenarios at this year's NATO cyber defense exercise Cyber Coalition for the purpose of improving cooperation in the cyberspace, increasing the alliance's operational capability and contributing to the transformation of NATO's cyberspace.

The cyber defense exercise, which began in Tallinn on Monday and lasts until Friday, is one of the largest in the world and was conducted with physical attendance for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) announced on Thursday.

Participants in Cyber Coalition 2021 include, in addition to NATO member states, also four partner states and four observer countries, as well as representatives of state-owned enterprises, research establishments and national cyber defense centers - altogether close to 1,000 people.

The topics of the exercise have varied year to year, the key word for this year's Cyber Coalition was ransomware attacks, the detection and resolution of which tested member states' cooperation. Ransomware attacks are made every 11 seconds nowadays with 65 percent of them made through phishing activities.

Director of Cyber Coalition, Cdr. Graeme Rook, said that the abbreviation CC, often used for the exercise, is very fitting, as it could also stand for cyber cooperation, but definitely not cyber competition.

"As a group of people, we are not here to compete with one another; instead, we're developing cooperation using skills from different backgrounds, which can be developed and tested in the course of this exercise," Rook said.

For the first time, Cyber Coalition was carried out on the premises of the CR14 foundation in Tallinn. The planners of the exercise have designed a larger number of scenarios than usual.

From the Estonian side, the exercise demonstrated improved cooperation between the Cyber and Information Operations Center of the defense forces' Cyber Command and the Cyber Unit of the Defense League)volunteer corps.

"What we have here are so-called blue teams, who receive certain scenarios from the exercise's control headquarters; there are also technical, procedural and legal issues that the teams must resolve," head of the Defense League's Cyber Unit Andres Hairk said.

Cyber Coalition is the largest cyber exercise of the Allied Command Transformation, in the course of which the defense of the cyberspace is rehearsed based on a fictional scenario, enabling to hone control procedures, cooperation between various states and organizations and to strengthen capability for cyber operations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Kaljulaid: Jüri Ratas and I share a rather similar worldview

18:17

Hiiepuu takes over as Elisa Estonia CEO

17:51

NATO Cyber Coalition hosts participants from 40 countries

17:39

Vaccine insurance debate could begin this year

17:18

Gallery: Architecture awards works displayed in Tammsaare Park

17:07

Consumers looking at sharp and comprehensive food price hike

16:46

Government endorses share capital increase for Tallinn Airport

16:19

Elron tickets to be 10 percent more expensive from new year

15:27

Swedbank Estonia: Electricity prices continue to bring bad news

14:59

Share of online pharmacy sales around 1.5 percent, but growing

14:27

PPA service offices to work 3 days per week in 11 cities

14:04

Minister could apply to annul marriages if participants change sex

13:47

Government: Closing time restrictions will be eased for New Year's Eve

13:32

Ratas to prime minister: Why are ministers ignoring the Riigikogu?

13:11

Government allocates €22.5 million for faster eastern border construction

13:06

Estonia joins Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

12:45

Estonia's coronavirus risk level drops from high to medium

12:42

Tallinn's budget to exceed €1 billion for first time in history

12:14

November 2021 significantly warmer than Estonian average

11:48

HKScan to increase prices of meat products next year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:05

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

30.11

Gallery: Crowd protests Tallinn cafe forced closure

01.12

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

11:01

OECD warns Estonia of economic overheating

01.12

Arrivals to Estonia must fill in passenger locator form from December 1

01.12

Suspected large-scale money launderers subject of criminal investigation

30.11

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: