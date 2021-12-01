New centralized state ICT hub starts work

A new, centralized state hub started work Wednesday. The organization will be responsible for tasks currently carried out by several different bodies, who will migrate over to it over the next few years.

€35 million in EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funding for 2021-2024 has been earmarked for the project, while the center's main tasks will be to centrally manage the provision of basic ICT services for the entire state, by maintaining, procuring and developing the necessary services, solutions and systems, managing the corresponding budget and ICT assets,

The center, to be called the Estonian State Information and Communication Technology Center (RIT), will also provide. guidance and training on services and information security.

The RIT will fall under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications' remit, while Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Andres Sutt (Reform) said that its creation will mean basic services are centrally managed.

This will give ministries and their IT units the opportunity to act in a more targeted manner in the development of their content services, such as the population register, the health information system, the e-Tax Board, etc., as well as providing better service quality, he added.

Transfer to the new hub, along with the relevant assets and solutions and the organization of these services is set to take place over the next few years.

The RIT was created on the basis of the team of the Center for Registers and Information Systems (RIK), which currently provides basic computer workstation and server services.

The RIK team will migrate to RIT early next year, while the State Cloud will also join the new agency in the first phase, BNS reports, with other services and assets following in their wake over the next four years.

The vast majority of workers currently providing basic ICT services will be taken on as employees of the RIT, Sutt added.

