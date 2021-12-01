New centralized state ICT hub starts work

news
IT and foreign trade minister Andres Sutt speaking at this September's Tallinn Digital Summit.
IT and foreign trade minister Andres Sutt speaking at this September's Tallinn Digital Summit. Source: Aron Urb
news

A new, centralized state hub started work Wednesday. The organization will be responsible for tasks currently carried out by several different bodies, who will migrate over to it over the next few years.

€35 million in EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funding for 2021-2024 has been earmarked for the project, while the center's main tasks will be to centrally manage the provision of basic ICT services for the entire state, by maintaining, procuring and developing the necessary services, solutions and systems, managing the corresponding budget and ICT assets,

The center, to be called the Estonian State Information and Communication Technology Center (RIT), will also provide. guidance and training on services and information security. 

The RIT will fall under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications' remit, while Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Andres Sutt (Reform) said that its creation will mean basic services are centrally managed.

This will give ministries and their IT units the opportunity to act in a more targeted manner in the development of their content services, such as the population register, the health information system, the e-Tax Board, etc., as well as providing better service quality, he added.

Transfer to the new hub, along with the relevant assets and solutions and the organization of these services is set to take place over the next few years.

The RIT was created on the basis of the team of the Center for Registers and Information Systems (RIK), which currently provides basic computer workstation and server services.

The RIK team will migrate to RIT early next year, while the State Cloud will also join the new agency in the first phase, BNS reports, with other services and assets following in their wake over the next four years.

The vast majority of workers currently providing basic ICT services will be taken on as employees of the RIT, Sutt added.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:52

Suspected large-scale money launderers subject of criminal investigation

19:16

New centralized state ICT hub starts work

18:53

Minister: EU digital act will not hamper tech giants' Estonian activity

18:28

Gallery: Stockmann 'Urban Geometry' exhibition opens

17:58

Scam calls have cost Estonians over €7 million this year

17:28

Defense minister presents service medals to departing French troops

17:00

Women's chances in politics discussed on 'UV faktor'

16:41

UT rector: Universities want to continue free higher education

16:40

Nine wolves culled in hunting season so far

16:25

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

16:12

Erkki-Sven Tüür awarded with University of Tartu national identity award

15:41

State plans 5G tender for February, participants unhappy with process

15:12

Foreign minister: NATO allies closely monitoring activity on eastern border

14:38

Vaccination rate highest in public sector, lowest in construction

14:17

Tallinn central mall area a step closer to being finished

14:01

Estonia could begin vaccinating children aged 5-11

13:46

Global Estonian Report: December 1-8

13:31

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE see slight decline in support

12:54

Chinese embassy upset with Estonian MPs for participating in Taiwan meeting

12:53

Eesti Energia board chair: Volatile electricity prices the new norm

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

30.11

Gallery: Crowd protests Tallinn cafe forced closure

30.11

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

30.11

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

08:24

Arrivals to Estonia must fill in passenger locator form from December 1

30.11

Competition Authority looking at Tallinn cinema closure anti-trust aspects

09:23

Omicron forcing government to reconsider lifting coronavirus restrictions

29.11

Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: