Municipalities missing deadlines because of construction register errors

Errors in the new construction register are so bad that local governments are running into trouble processing building permits that causes deadlines to be missed, the Harju County Local Governments Association (HOL) told the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MKM). The ministry claims many of the errors have been fixed.

Extensive problems with the construction register have become a serious concern for local governments in processing building permits and authorization for use. Problems with the register have made processing permits extremely complicated or downright impossible in some cases, HOL notes in its address.

The register is having trouble displaying open data, randomly ties together documents, with procedural documents disappearing in some cases. "It is clear by now that the new register is not ready for use and has considerable issues," HOL said.

According to the association, several local governments and other institutions involved in processing building permits have said they have suspended proceedings until the register can support proper processing.

"Unfortunately, the Building Code prescribes short deadlines for processing of applications and granting permits compliance with which is impossible in the current situation," HOL found.

The association suggests reverting to the old register until its replacement is brought up to scratch.

Ministry: Major problems should be solved

Most major problems were solved last week, while more specific concerns are still being addressed, the ministry told ERR.

"There should be no more major technical errors that stand in the way of processing and granting permits. Rather, we are dealing with minor anomalies," MKM press representative Kadri Laube said.

Laube said that 63 building permits and authorization for use were issued using the new register on Friday, with 60 following Monday. Applications for permits numbered 156 on Friday and 193 on Monday.

Laube admitted that a situation where agencies are having trouble due to errors in the register should never have been created. "Above all, we are asking all sides for patience – figures suggest registration and processing of permits and statements has continued daily, albeit with errors. But it is clear it will take a few weeks to return to normal processing times," she said.

Laube promised that the register is aware of and prioritizes solving time-sensitive problems so no permit would get stuck.

She said that most problems concerned energy performance certificates issuers who could not save changes, with most users unable to verify approval. "These problems have been solved, while others remain that could hamper the work of some local governments."

Old register deemed unsecure

The proposal of HOL to revert to the old register is insensible, Laube suggested, adding that the old system had security flaws it would have cost €100,000 to fix.

The software of the new register was developed in several separate projects and development continues by a consortium of Tieto, Datel, Idakoidlik and Informata.

The development has cost the state €351,761. Any software errors will be fixed free of charge.

Laube suggested that most errors were not software bugs but down to the previous version's unmapped database shortcomings that did not manifest during testing.

