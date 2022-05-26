Statistics: Construction volume up 14 percent on year to Q1 2022

Economy
Construction.
Construction. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

The total construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises both in Estonia and abroad combined rose by 14 percent year-on-year to the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022), i.e. January to March inclusive, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Merike Sinisaar, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that: "The higher volume of construction in foreign countries was mainly due to civil engineering [activities]. Construction in foreign countries accounted for 6 percent of the total construction volume, just as it was the year before."

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries alone rose by 9 percent compared with Q1 2021.

The production value of Estonian construction enterprises totaled €805 million, thee agency says, whereas building construction accounted for €619 million; civil engineering for €186 million.

Compared with Q1 2021, the volume of building construction increased by 18 percent and the volume of civil engineering works (roads, bridges, port facilities, pipelines, communication and electricity lines, sports fields, etc.) rose by 3 percent.

Construction market trends are still influenced by the low reference base of the previous year and also by the biggest increase in material prices in recent years, Sinisaar added.

The domestic construction market was primarily influenced by the increased volume of building construction, with a rise in both new building construction and building repair and reconstruction work.

The volume of civil engineering works remained unchanged on year.

Construction statistics. Source: Statistics Estonia

The Register of Construction Works rcords 1,240 dwellings completed inQ1 2022, - a 27 percent decrease on year.

Over a third of these were in Tallinn, followed by the rural municipalities making up the commuter belts of both Tallinn and Tartu.

1,851 dwellings were granted building permits, an 11 percent fall on year, Statistics Estonia says.

Apartment blocks remain the most common type of building.

Completed non-residential buildings numbered 258, with a useful floor area of 102,700 sq. m for Q1 2022, primarily relating to new industrial, office and storage premises.

On year, there was a fall in both the useful floor area and the volume of completed non-residential buildings on year to Q2 2022, the agency says.

More detailed data on construction is here and here.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data to produce quarterly economic indicators for enterprises. The statistical activity is commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and is aimed at understanding how the Estonian economy is faring, Statistics Estonia says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

14:31

Private higher education institutions want state aid to reduce inequality

13:39

Tallinn opts to include second basement level in megahospital plans

13:17

Defense minister: US support for NATO eastern flank is vital

13:02

Military vehicle convoys on the move in Estonia during Siil exercise

12:52

School for 800 Ukrainian children set to open in Tallinn

12:17

ERR in Kharkiv: Battles still within earshot but ordinary life recovering

11:41

Gallery: Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru Barbie unveiled

11:12

LSM: Latvian parliament debating mandatory Soviet monument removal bill

10:54

Statistics: Construction volume up 14 percent on year to Q1 2022

10:20

Unions: No minimum wage hike mid-year

09:43

Kaia Kanepi through to round three of French Open

09:15

Kantar Emor ratings: Government row did not add to Center popularity

08:46

President Karis in Davos: Naive to see Russia as part of Europe

25.05

Estonian restaurants awarded Michelin stars

25.05

Kallas: There can be no way back to business as usual with Putin's Russia Updated

25.05

Local authority wants proof of human remains in war memorial removal case

25.05

Gallery: Estonian-Ukrainian art exhibition 'TRIGGER' opens in Tartu

25.05

Former minister: Victory for industry and RMK lobby, loss for the people

25.05

Tõnu Kõrvits and Doris Kareva's 'Voice of the Wings' premieres this week

25.05

Saks: Moscow may face choice between staying on defensive or seeking truce

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: