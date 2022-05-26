Statistics: Construction volume up 14 percent on year to Q1 2022

The total construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises both in Estonia and abroad combined rose by 14 percent year-on-year to the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022), i.e. January to March inclusive, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Merike Sinisaar, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that: "The higher volume of construction in foreign countries was mainly due to civil engineering [activities]. Construction in foreign countries accounted for 6 percent of the total construction volume, just as it was the year before."

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries alone rose by 9 percent compared with Q1 2021.

The production value of Estonian construction enterprises totaled €805 million, thee agency says, whereas building construction accounted for €619 million; civil engineering for €186 million.

Compared with Q1 2021, the volume of building construction increased by 18 percent and the volume of civil engineering works (roads, bridges, port facilities, pipelines, communication and electricity lines, sports fields, etc.) rose by 3 percent.

Construction market trends are still influenced by the low reference base of the previous year and also by the biggest increase in material prices in recent years, Sinisaar added.

The domestic construction market was primarily influenced by the increased volume of building construction, with a rise in both new building construction and building repair and reconstruction work.

The volume of civil engineering works remained unchanged on year.

Construction statistics. Source: Statistics Estonia

The Register of Construction Works rcords 1,240 dwellings completed inQ1 2022, - a 27 percent decrease on year.

Over a third of these were in Tallinn, followed by the rural municipalities making up the commuter belts of both Tallinn and Tartu.

1,851 dwellings were granted building permits, an 11 percent fall on year, Statistics Estonia says.

Apartment blocks remain the most common type of building.

Completed non-residential buildings numbered 258, with a useful floor area of 102,700 sq. m for Q1 2022, primarily relating to new industrial, office and storage premises.

On year, there was a fall in both the useful floor area and the volume of completed non-residential buildings on year to Q2 2022, the agency says.

More detailed data on construction is here and here.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data to produce quarterly economic indicators for enterprises. The statistical activity is commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and is aimed at understanding how the Estonian economy is faring, Statistics Estonia says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!