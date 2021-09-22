Ministry to withdraw and redraft Electronic Communications Act amendments

News
Andres Sutt
Andres Sutt Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Amendments to three laws, including the Electronic Communications Act, will be withdrawn from the Riigikogu and redrafted after repeated delays to their final reading. The amendments ban the use of technology from undemocratic countries.

Due to the delays, the entry into force deadlines have expired and need to be rewritten.

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) proposed the withdrawal of the bill on amendments to the Electronic Communications Act (ESS), the Building Code and the State Fees Act.

Sutt said technical changes will be made and then the bill will be resubmitted.

"It is unfortunate that various lobbyists and political parties have used tactics to prolong the issue related to the security of the Estonian state and Estonians' access to the high-speed Internet," the minister added.

The new amendments will, among other things, ban the use of technology from undemocratic countries in Estonia's security infrastructure. The amendments are sometimes referred to as the "Huawei law" as they will ban the use of technology from the country.

Sutt said the communications market is developing rapidly and the draft is needed to harmonize requirements for different communications services and to encourage the construction of new communications networks.

"The draft ESS is an essential prerequisite for ensuring the development of technology in Estonia, so that we can finally move forward with 5G frequency competitions and offer the Estonian people a secure and fast connection and protect their rights when using various communication services," said Sutt.

Earlier this week, the Riigikogu was unable to agree to its working agenda after the opposition parties raised issues with the draft. They said it had been changed substantially between the second and third reading which is a procedural violation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

European Day of Languages

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:09

Expert: Companies' high electric bills will hit consumer prices

08:44

Ministry to withdraw and redraft Electronic Communications Act amendments

08:12

Injured and dangerous bear roaming Setomaa

21.09

Finance minister proposes postponement of excise duty rise

21.09

Tartu mayor: Regular train must be established between Tartu, Riga

21.09

Jõhvi coding school planning to increase student places in second year

21.09

Former education minister: Of course, parliamentary immunity must be waved

21.09

SDE want to limit e-scooters on sidewalk to 10 km/h

21.09

Real estate agency: IT sector's success impacting Estonian property market

21.09

President-elect: Polarization is sign of our times

21.09

Kaljulaid to participate in UN General Assembly

21.09

IKEA on track to open first Estonian store next autumn

21.09

Gallery: Connecting Europe Express departs Tallinn for Latvia, Lithuania

21.09

Academic Jaak Aaviksoo expressed support for nuclear energy

21.09

Health Board: Five deaths, 463 covid new cases, 180 hospitalized patients

21.09

Cash transactions may be limited to €10,000 in future

21.09

Tallinn mulls plans for new city council building on bus parking lot

21.09

Tartu seeking government funding for Sõpruse Bridge restoration

21.09

Narva River smugglers may move underwater to avoid detection

21.09

Opposition calling on government to help ease electricity prices

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Report: Estonia only EU country without car tax

21.09

IKEA on track to open first Estonian store next autumn

21.09

Real estate agency: IT sector's success impacting Estonian property market

21.09

Health Board: Five deaths, 463 covid new cases, 180 hospitalized patients

21.09

Gallery: Connecting Europe Express departs Tallinn for Latvia, Lithuania

20.09

Nordica: opening direct lines from Tallinn unreasonable

21.09

Cash transactions may be limited to €10,000 in future

20.09

Tallinn election promises: Free kindergarten places and new tramlines

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: