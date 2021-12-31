Diplomat: UNSC seat increased Estonia's influence around the world

News
The Estonian and UN flags.
The Estonian and UN flags. Source: Marko Mumm / Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's two-year seat on the United Nations Security Council helped raise the country's reputation around the world and strengthened its relations with allies, Estonia's top diplomat to the UN said.

Today is the final day of Estonia's term and which began on January 1, 2020.

Estonia's diplomat to the U.N. Sven Jürgenson told ERR one of the biggest achievements was getting the topic of cyber security put on the table for the first time. Other successes include keeping Belarus, Ukraine and Georgia high on the agenda.

"But perhaps a little more broadly, our prestige in the world has risen noticeably, and so have our relations with our closest allies, who are permanent members of the Security Council," Jürgenson said.

He said more countries are now aware of Estonia and Estonian diplomats have gained a lot of experience over the last two years.

Estonia's ambassador to the UN, Sven Jürgenson at an undated meeting. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

But there were also difficult moments.

Jürgenson highlighted occasions when Estonia had to to choose between which allies to side with when European allies and the U.S. held opposing views.

"These moments were very isolated. It cannot be said that they did not exist at all," he said, adding compromises were usually found.

Additionally, sometimes Estonia needed to take a position on issues that were "inconvenient" and could have led to confrontation with other countries. Jürgenson declined to go into more details.

The diplomat also rebutted criticism that being one of the 10 non-permenant members makes no difference as only the five permanent members make decisions.

"In my experience, this is currently 99 percent untrue. In fact, 99 percent still work for the Security Council as 15, not as five plus ten," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Excise duty on tobacco to rise in 2022

17:22

Waste-water survey: Slight rise in Covid traces over past week

16:59

Ceremony marking end of Estonia's 2-year UNSC period to be live-streamed

16:40

ATVs allowed onto border lakes from January 1

16:32

5Miinust song "Koptereid" awarded as Raadio 2 Hit of the Year

15:54

Diplomat: UNSC seat increased Estonia's influence around the world

15:23

Toyota boss: Ott Tänak to be presented with championship-winning Yaris

15:01

ERR News' New Year schedule

14:58

Minister: Cabinet to do without Covid advisory council next week

14:25

Raido Ränkel and Keidy Kaasik win Estonian cross-country ski championships

13:53

Top Estonian e-sports player leaves long-time home club

13:46

PPA patrols to be stepped up on New Year's Eve

13:11

Competition Authority approves Elering transmission fee rise

12:29

EKRE gains over 1,000 members in one year

11:54

Tallinn's new Central Market to open in 2025 at earliest

11:29

New Mustamäe Keskus owner has acquired plenty of commercial real estate

10:57

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 1,074 new cases, 4 deaths Updated

10:52

Parties' local elections quarterly reports yield some unusual expenses

10:23

Tallinn increases public transport services on New Year's Eve

09:54

Tartu, entrepreneurs calling on people to celebrate NYE responsibly

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

05:31

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces Updated

27.12

Seven fireworks displays to be held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

30.12

Hospital chief: Saaremaa has reached coronavirus herd immunity

29.12

Stockmann sells Tallinn, Riga outlets for €87 million

30.12

Russian man fined after crossing Estonian border by kick-sled

30.12

US allocates $150 million for Baltic security in 2022

10:57

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 1,074 new cases, 4 deaths Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: