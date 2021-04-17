Sweden wins Locked Shields 2021 cyber defense exercise

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The team from Sweden finished Locked Shields 2021, the largest and most complex international live-fire cyber defense exercise globally, with the highest score.

Blue Teams from Finland and the Czech Republic took second and third place respectively.

"Congratulations to the teams, whose strategy proved to be the best, however every single participating team is a winner for tackling the unrivalled complex cyber challenges of Locked Shields exercise," said Carry Kangur, head of cyber exercises at the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), which hosted the exercise with partners.

Kangur said this year, the exercise involved in total more than 5,000 virtualized systems that had to be defended against over 4,000 attacks. In addition to maintaining more than 150 complex IT systems per team, the Blue Teams had to be efficient in reporting incidents, executing strategic decisions, solving forensic, legal and media challenges and dealing with hostile information operations.

"Understanding the interdependencies of national IT systems is at the heart of protecting a nation under a massive cyber attack," Kangur added.

In 2021 the exercise highlighted the growing need to enhance dialogue between technical experts, civil and military participants and decision-making levels. The CCDCOE integrates the technical and strategic game, enabling participating nations to practice the entire chain of command in the event of a severe cyber incident involving both civilian and military players.

The exercise this year involved 30 nations. For the first time ever, the exercise involved a satellite mission control systems needed to provide real time situational awareness to aid military decision making.

Locked Shields is a Red team versus Blue Team exercise, where the latter are formed by member nations of CCDCOE. The participating Blue Teams play the role of national cyber rapid reaction teams that are deployed to assist a fictional country in handling large-scale cyber incidents and all their multiple implications.

According to the scenario, a fictional island country located in the northern Atlantic Ocean, Berylia, was experiencing a deteriorating security situation. A number of hostile events had coincided with coordinated cyberattacks against Berylian major military and civilian information technology systems. These attacks caused severe disruptions to the operation of military air defense, satellite mission control, water purification and the electric power grid. In addition, within the strategic track element of the exercise participants had to contend with major disruptions to the financial system.

The Locked Shields exercise has been taking place mostly virtually since 2010, with the Blue Teams, meaning the teams of experts that are being trained, always taking part in the exercise from their home countries. This year was unique from other iterations of Locked Shields in that for the first time the organizers also participated remotely rather than gathering in Tallinn as they had done in previous years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:16

65 people have volunteered to work at PERH during coronavirus crisis

16:36

Liberal Citizen foundation creates tool to show parties' funding sources

15:33

Nearly 600 more deaths than births registered in March

14:46

Sweden wins Locked Shields 2021 cyber defense exercise

13:41

Estonia sees slower inflation than Europe on average in March

12:26

Health Board: No new influenza cases reported last week in Estonia

11:31

Survey: Estonians buying less alcohol in Latvia

10:41

Health Board: 333 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

09:35

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Rodrigo from Brazil

08:32

Amount of coronavirus in wastewater decreasing very slowly

08:03

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia: April 19-25

16.04

Gallery: NATO naval group arrives in Tallinn ahead of mine clear-up job Updated

16.04

Fewer people giving blood during pandemic

16.04

Man released from Tartu Prison after 38 years behind bars

16.04

Estonian firms break record for domestic defense tender deal value

16.04

Estonian, British defense ministers discuss troop removal from Afghanistan

16.04

Government statistician: COVID-19 hospitalizations halved since March

16.04

'Otse uudistemajast': EKRE manipulating protests better than other parties

16.04

Estonia Explained part three: 'The Stare'

16.04

Let's do it! day of civic action to follow 2+2 rule this year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: