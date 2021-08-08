PPA ramps up border control

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian border. Source: ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has strengthened border checks near the Latvian border and in ports to anticipate illegal border crossings and migration pressure on Estonia.

"I talked to the Latvian interior minister today with whom we have maintained constant contact on the backdrop of events in Lithuania. Considering the fact that the border guard has detained 28 people who crossed the border between Latvia and Belarus illegally in the last 24 hours, we have reinforced border checks in Estonia. There is presently no migration pressure on Estonia," Minister of Internal Affairs Kristian Jaani said.

Ivo Utsar from the PPA border guard department said that the decision was made to step up border control in light of events in Latvia. "The PPA's main focus is on borders, while we also have patrols checking people inside Estonia. We are carrying out thorough checks in the ports as we cannot rule out illegal migrants looking to find their way to Northern Europe through Estonia," the police colonel said.

Utsar added that the PPA has added patrols on the Estonia-Latvia border. What this means for people in the area is police officers checking people's identification documents as well as cars, buses, trucks etc. more often."

He also urges anyone who sees groups of foreign-looking people who might have crossed the border illegally to report it by calling the 112 emergency hotline.

The PPA is monitoring the situation on the Estonian border for signs of potential illegal migration pressure. "We stand ready to take further measures to protect the Estonian border should the need arise," Utsar assured.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:53

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

14:23

PPA ramps up border control

14:09

Lack of trust standing in the way of patient insurance fund

10:54

Health Board: 126 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:17

Tokyo Olympics marathon: Tiidrek Nurme 27th, Roman Fosti 68th

07.08

Gallery: German triathlete victorious at Ironman Tallinn

07.08

Daily: Power outage costs rock-opera organizers €100,000

07.08

Riigikogu select committee: Vaccination goal must be raised

07.08

Unemployment Insurance Fund: 8,000 people have done work bites in past year

07.08

Employee COVID-19 testing must be paid for by employer

07.08

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

07.08

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Japanese city of Saku

07.08

Government approves updated state reform action plan

07.08

39 restaurants up for family-friendly designation

07.08

Fencer Katrina Lehis gifted plot of land in Haapsalu

07.08

Youth vaccination drive in Pärnu off to a modest start

07.08

Health Board: 246 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

07.08

AKI: Personal data must be protected when checking COVID-19 certificates

07.08

Gallery: Edelaraudtee opens new control center in Türi

07.08

Government lacks clear plan to ensure infection safety at kindergartens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: