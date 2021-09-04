Prime minister: Need more measures against Belarus attempts to derail EU

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaja Kallas at Friday's Lennart Meri Conference session. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has reiterated the need to combat the abuse of human rights seen in the recent migration crisis sparked by the Belarusian regime on its western, European Union borders. Stepped-up measures are required, Kallas said Friday.

Kallas, who met with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas in Tallinn Friday, said that: "Using people to destabilize the EU is unacceptable, and we need to consider additional measures."

"The protection of the EU's common external border is in the interests of all member states and is in line with European law. I am pleased that EU institutions, as well as many member states, have reacted quickly to the situation," Kallas went on, calling for unified measures at union level.

Since mid-summer, the numbers of people, many of Iraqi origin, crossing from Belarus into Lithuania, Latvia and Poland has stretched into the thousands, with dozens of people reportedly still stranded in the border zone.

Filmed evidence suggests that the crossings were facilitated and encouraged by Alexander Lukashenko's security forces.

Also on the table at Friday's meeting was the situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing pandemic, BNS reports, with Schinas briefing Kallas on the current state and prospects of the EU's border and migration policies, aimed at enabling the union to better address migration issues.

Schinas said Europe had learned from the recent crisis, stressing the importance of the EU being able to dispel misinformation on the crisis being consumed by the public.

Kallas also emphasized the importance of joint EU action in procuring vaccines for member states, and also highlighted that the rapid and successful introduction of the EU COVID-19 certificate is needed in order to maintain free movement within the union – an issue close to Estonians' heart given many travel for work and other purposes to Finland, Sweden, Latvia and further afield within the EU.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

AK: Estonian private sector firm equipping Lithuanian border guard

11:06

Health Board: 139 hospitalized patients, 352 new covid cases, one death

10:12

Vanemuine Theater concerts canceled after coronavirus case found

10:01

Study: Coronavirus traces in wastewater rising nationwide

09:37

President Kaljulaid: Stance of democratic countries and their people is key

09:04

Prime minister: Need more measures against Belarus attempts to derail EU

03.09

Eurostat promises to deal with Estonia's budget errors

03.09

Tallink stock offering oversubscribed three-fold

03.09

Diaspora Estonians invited to participate in foreign ministry survey

03.09

Study: Quarter of students coped badly with distance learning

03.09

Court convicts man who smuggled foreign national through Estonia

03.09

Conductor Peeter Perens to create new male voice choir

03.09

Estonian community in Canada honours former prime minister Brian Mulroney

03.09

Over 130 electoral groups rival main parties ahead of October's local polls

03.09

Swimming pool plans for Tartu's Lodjakoja beach

03.09

Alar Karis will not be straightening politicians' ties or buttoning coats

03.09

Gallery: Fotografiska opens season with a Nick Brandt exhibition

03.09

TalTech issues spam email warning

03.09

Auditor general: State budget is complicated, incomprehensible and useless

03.09

Ministry does not rule out errors in new state budget

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

03.09

T1 Mall of Tallinn fails to sell at auction with €85 million starting bid

03.09

Estonian community in Canada honours former prime minister Brian Mulroney

01.09

Survey: HIV cases have stabilized at high level in Estonia

03.09

Health Board: 135 hospitalized patients, 346 new covid cases

03.09

Alar Karis will not be straightening politicians' ties or buttoning coats

10:37

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

03.09

Estonia loses World Cup qualifier seven-goal bonanza at home to Belgium

03.09

Daniel Fried: You too are in danger when your neighbor's house is on fire

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: