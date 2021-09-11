EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Lt. Gen. Martin Herem on Friday''s 'Otse uudistemajast'. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A military attack from the Russian Federation cannot be ruled out, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said Friday, and immediate contingency preparations are needed.

Appearing on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" broadcast Friday, Lt. Gen. Martin Herem told the show that: "We are saying that Russia is a threat, that it may attack. But when will this be? Will it be this year, next year, after three years? We need to realize that this may indeed happen in the coming years."

The attack need not be accompanied by full occupation, he added.

"Russia's goal likely isn't to occupy us – it does not want to gain control through occupation, but it enjoys instability and influence via instability," Lt. Gen. Herem continued.

"I is not necessary to occupy Tallinn to do so. For this, a short-term, limited invasion could be made with military forces supported before, after and at the same time with other elements of hybrid warfare," he went on, adding the scenario could be similar to the long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine, or a shorter variant of that.

In any event, an attack is not impossible and preparations should be made, including investment in the short-term, rather than by 2030, for example, he said.

Herem made his remarks the same day as the large-scale Exercise Zapad (English: "West") kicked off in Russia and Belarus, involving up to 200,000 personnel.

The exercise, which is held every four years, comes at a time of heightened tensions, including between Belarus and the EU, and the West as a whole, tensions which began in earnest with the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth term in office in August 2020 and have found their most recent manifestation after large numbers of illegal border crossings from Belarus into Lithuania, Latvia and Poland – all EU member states.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

15:44

AK: Summer heatwave factor in higher death rate for 2021 so far

15:32

Portal: Major covid outbreak prompts school to switch to remote learning

14:37

NATO Ambassador: The aftermath of 9/11 is still with us

13:25

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

13:13

Gallery: Estonians dominate Tallinn Half-Marathon top finishers' list Updated

13:08

Estonian Navy taking leading role in NATO Exercise Northern Coasts 2021

12:24

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

12:17

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

11:40

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 493 new covid cases, one death

11:21

Laanet: Zapad 2021 escalates highly tense international security situation

10:58

News portal: Zapad 2021 starts, 200,000 troops taking part

09:18

Survey: Homelessness down by nearly a third in past decade

09:10

Tänak second in Rally Acropolis going into day three

10.09

Juhan Kivirähk: Alienation down to politicians' backlog

10.09

Over 1,000 people running for Tallinn city council

10.09

Tallinn fuel prices still highest of Baltic capitals

10.09

Prosecutor general: Planned Postimees-backed MS Estonia dive not illegal

10.09

Asylum proceedings for arrivals from Afghanistan not being expedited

10.09

George Orwell's first published novel translated into Estonian

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.09

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

09.09

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

10.09

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

12:17

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

10:16

Three EU states join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

12:24

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

10.09

Government updates COVID-19 risk matrix

13:25

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: