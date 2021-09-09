Kallas: Budget cuts will not be made at expense of internal security

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

There will be no cuts in next year's state budget at the expense of internal security, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) promised on Wednesday.

Speaking on the pre-recorded Vikerraadio radio program "Stuudios on peaminister", Kallas said: "I can confirm that internal security is one of the priorities and it will not get any worse. I am assured that no command will close, no police officer currently working will be made redundant."

The prime minister refused to comment further on the budget plans before the autumn forecast is published on Thursday.

Speaking about the green revolution, Kallas said it opens up new opportunities, but also raises concerns that could turn people against it. For example, if transport emissions are to be reduced these savings may come from cars.

Kallas said cars in Central Europe are different from cars in Estonia. "The average age of a car in Estonia is 14 years old because people cannot afford a newer car that emits less pollution. And if we put a limit on such cars now, then we will hit those who are already hit the hardest," she said.

The prime minister said the economy's ability to cope as well as other important aspects must be kept in mind during the transition.

Speaking about the Health Board's cold storage scandal which destroyed hundreds of thousands of vaccines and medicines, Kallas said it is a very unfortunate case.

She said the main mistakes were made in 2017 before Tanel Kiik become the responsible minister. "In some ways, it seems unfair to me that a person should be responsible for things that have happened mostly in the past," Kallas said.

Kallas does not approve of the politicization of vaccination. But she said it is necessary to discuss that some people have concerns. "Politicization certainly does not help," she said.

Asked when Estonia will lift all coronavirus restrictions, Kallas said the necessary rate of vaccination must be achieved first. Achieving the currently set goal of 70 percent vaccination will be difficult, she said.

Earlier this week, Finland said all coronavirus restrictions would be lifted when 80 percent of adults are vaccinated. Estonia's current rate is 65 percent of adults.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Tänak third in Rally Acropolis day one test

17:12

EKRE and Isamaa skeptical about expanding Chancellor of Justice rights

16:34

Government creating framework to reform doctoral studies

15:48

Prosecutor's office requests waiver of Mailis Reps' parliamentary immunity

15:04

Karis plans first international visits to Latvia, Finland on the same day

15:03

Finance ministry forecasts 2021 economic growth of 9.5 percent

14:54

Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

14:30

Estonian Film Institute Director: Series production needs more contribution

14:00

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

13:35

Statistician: More at-risk groups vaccination would slash hospitalizations

13:02

Isolation requirement for close contacts at school creates confusion

12:31

AK: 384 local election candidates registered in Tartu city

11:57

Legendary singer-songwriter and music teacher Uno Loop dies

11:23

Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

11:22

Statistics: Trade increased for fifth month in a row

10:21

Moscow lodges protest over diplomat's visa denial

09:53

Estonia frustrates Wales world cup campaign with 0-0 away draw

09:22

Kallas: Budget cuts will not be made at expense of internal security

08:53

Ratas: Excise duty needs to be reevaluated due to inflation

08:24

Ministry still undecided on number of 5G licenses to be issued

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14:00

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

14:54

Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

11:23

Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

08.09

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

15:03

Finance ministry forecasts 2021 economic growth of 9.5 percent

15:04

Karis plans first international visits to Latvia, Finland on the same day

08.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: