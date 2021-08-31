Ministry: Unexpected economic growth rates do not mean budget cuts canceled

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The 'superministry' building in Tallinn houses the finance ministry, as well as the economic affairs and communications ministry, the justice ministry and the social ministry. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

Better than forecast economic growth does not mean that state budget cuts proposed earlier in the year will be mitigated, the finance ministry says. Part of the issue is maintaining structural balance.

Sven Kirsipuu, undersecretary of fiscal policy at the finance ministry said that: "Many economic indicators have already surpassed their 2019 levels. There are some differences here. Unemployment might be a little higher, but wage growth has been very rapid. Many sectors are doing better than ever."

While a clearer picture will emerge in the autumn economic forecast, a major overhaul of cuts planned earlier in the year is not expected.

Finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) and justice minister Maris Lauri (Reform), who is deputizing for Pentus-Rosimannus while the latter is on maternity leave, have both said that an escape from cuts is unlikely, despite the growth.

Cuts of around €60 million have been earmarked, but will be subject to review next month.

Sven Kirsipuu noted that structural balance is the most important facet of the budget, and that this means spending will actually be less, not more.

He said: "To put it simply, when the economy is doing better, when growth is faster, then it is viable to spend less to ensure growth does not overheat the economy."

The finance ministry is set to present a forecast September 7 which will provide the basis for the state budget.

Figures release Tuesday revealed a record 12.9 percent GDP growth on year to the second quarter this year, which had prompted talk of reducing the planned cuts.

At the same time, since GDP rises, those spending components

"If we continue to aim to keep R&D spending at 1 percent of GDP, for example, that means extra money. The same question arises with defense spending," he added.

Sven Kirsipuu also noted that expenditures will rise faster than forecast, in line with the economic growth, with wage and pension growth, as well as social benefits such as parental benefits likely to grow more quickly than earlier thought.

These trends are likely to continue into the next year, he said.

The economic growth itself is in part due to the poor second quarter a year ago, which was the time the coronavirus pandemic first arrived.

The state budget draft for 2022 has to be ready by the end of September for debating and voting at the Riigikogu, with a view to passing before the year end.

The proposed cuts were a part of the state budget strategy document for 2022-2025, released in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

17:24

Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid meets with Alar Karis at Kadriorg

17:14

Next EDF conscript batch must be vaccinated against COVID-19

16:44

People recovered from COVID-19 in winter, spring can get vaccinated

16:12

Aimar Ventsel: Who is a Russophobe?

16:03

Karis: I will communicate with all political forces

15:04

Culture minister presenting Estonia's film, television industry in France

14:45

Alar Karis elected President of Estonia Updated

14:24

Lutsar: higher vaccination rate would save people from restrictions

13:56

Tõnis Saarts: 30 years from the democratic turn – formula for success

13:53

Eesti 200 leader: Direct presidential elections would be bad thing

13:36

Gallery: Presidential election 2021 second round of voting Updated

13:25

Pedestrian access to Tallinn's Linnahall will not be restricted

13:23

Audit office: Finance ministry made serious errors calculating state budget Updated

12:59

Ministry: Unexpected economic growth rates do not mean budget cuts canceled

12:40

Helir-Valdor Seeder not voting in presidential election second ballot

12:29

MP: Isamaa members have promised to support Karis

12:09

SDE chair gives go ahead to MPs to vote for Alar Karis as president

12:08

Kumu director: We're happy with the current 4,000 visitors a month

11:31

EU support being used for 150 additional crisis readiness hospital beds

10:53

AK: Rise in number of bears leading to more encounters with humans

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: