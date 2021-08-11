Civic portal receives record number of petitions in 2021

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A petition against fur farming in Estonia this year (photo from a protest outside the Riigikogu last year) led to a change in the law in June, banning the practice. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A record number of civic initiatives have been signed via the Citizen Initiative Portal in 2021, with more petitions gaining the thousand or more digital signatures for them to qualify for Riigikogu consideration in the first seven months of the year so far, than in the whole of 2020. The addition of an option to address petitions to local authorities has also boosted the number of applications.

A total of over 52,000 digital signatures have been given to the various petitions so far this year.

One petition via the Citizen Initiative Portal has even led to a change in the law, namely by banning fur farming in Estonia.

Kadri Org, democracy expert at the Estonian Cooperation Assembly, (SA Eesti Koostöö Kogu, which manages the site) said that: "While legal amendments are one of many ways for solving a problem presented in a petition, this marked the second time when a collective address has prompted the changing of legislation."

In general, Org added that: "Interest is growing, and in the first half of this year, a total of seven petitions have been relayed to local governments, including to the City of Tallinn, where a petition needs to get 4,000 digital signatures from city residents to be admitted into handling."

Twenty-two petitions to the parliament – the Riigikogu – have joined the seven to local authorities through the first seven months of 2021, with topics of concern including social issues, Org said. The option to appeal to local government only appeared this year.

Last year, 20 petitions digitally signed by at least 1,000 people went to the Riigikogu. Many other petitions would have been initiated, but not met the required number of signatures to reach parliament.

Citizen Initiative Portal for participating in democracy which enables citizens, interest groups and civil society organizations to address the state and local region in the interests of open governance, transparency and dialogue and cooperation between citizens and decision-makers, its organizers say.

It is funded via donations and also via a component in the state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11.08

Civic portal receives record number of petitions in 2021

11.08

Number of flying squirrels going up

11.08

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Zoo rainforest building

11.08

Ministry passing child development monitoring obligation on to doctors

11.08

Rakvere city government rejects EKRE billboard

11.08

Immunologist: COVID-19 will reach flu-like situation at some point

11.08

Retailers: World oil prices changeable, hard to predict cheaper fuel on way

11.08

Australian magician Peter Paxx to join Tallinn Fringe Festival lineup

11.08

Gallery: Motocross and enduro national teams train together

11.08

Anti-abortion NGO still awaiting state funds pledged by last administration

11.08

Government expert: Up to 200 likely hospitalized with COVID-19 next month

11.08

Finance ministry: First half of 2021 tax take up nearly 14 percent on year

11.08

Margus Hunt signs with Arizona Cardinals

11.08

16 percent of scheduled Janssen doses have reached Estonia since June

11.08

Anti-lockdown Vilnius riots lead to arrests, injuries to police

11.08

Former foreign minister to run as Isamaa Tallinn mayoral candidate Updated

11.08

Health Board: Estonia will not achieve herd immunity this year

11.08

Black Nights Film Festival became member of important representative body

11.08

Tallinn Marathon 2021 going ahead in September

11.08

Third of Estonian startups founded by e-residents

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: