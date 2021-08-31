GDP grew by record 12.9 percent in second quarter

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Construction cranes. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 12.9 percent year on year in the second quarter - a new record, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The GDP at current prices was €7.4 billion.

Robert Müürsepp, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said when considering the fast economic growth, it should be noted that it is mainly connected with last year's very low reference base. At the time, there was a state of emergency in Estonia because of the spread of the coronavirus.

"The majority of the economic growth came from the business sector, which is starting to get back on track following the state of emergency. It is also noteworthy that the economy grew by 4.7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019," added Müürsepp.

The economic activities that contributed most to economic growth were manufacturing, and transportation and storage, which recovered quickly. The economy was also boosted by the information and communication sector. Trade growth went up as well, while the financial sector, which experienced growth throughout last year, remained at the same level. Accommodation and food service activities, which were significantly affected by the coronavirus-related restrictions, recorded fast growth but were still far below the pre-crisis levels.

Energy was the only economic activity that considerably held back the economy. This was due to rapid price increases in the summer.

Contribution of economic activities to the GDP growth (percentage points), 2nd quarter 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Private consumption grew at the same rate as the economy - by 12.5 percent. All consumption groups fared well, but the growth was particularly quick for expenditures on transport, clothing and footwear, leisure and entertainment, and hotels and restaurants.

Tax receipts were good, being mainly driven by increased receipts of value added tax and excise duties.

Investments reached pre-crisis levels and covered almost all sectors and types of fixed assets. The most noticeable were increased investments in transportation equipment, machinery and equipment, and buildings and infrastructure.

Foreign trade continued reaching for new heights, as exports grew by 32.3 percent and imports by 54.9 percent. The biggest contributors were trade in wood products and processed wood, computers and electronics, and motor vehicles. As for trade in services, imports and exports grew again for computer services as well as for business and travel services and transport services.

Compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 4.3 percent, and compared to the second quarter of 2020, by 13.9 percent.

GDP growth compared to the same period of the previous year, 1st quarter 2005 – 2nd quarter 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Audit office: Finance ministry made serious errors calculating state budget

11:31

EU support being used for 150 additional crisis readiness hospital beds

10:53

AK: Rise in number of bears leading to more encounters with humans

10:48

Health Board: 119 hospitalized patients, 358 new covid cases

10:24

Center MP: Presidential election may end up at electoral college

09:58

Journalist: Opposition parties wanting limelight in Karis holdout

09:46

SDE board members call on party to support Karis for president

09:23

GDP grew by record 12.9 percent in second quarter

08:55

What will happen at the second voting round on Tuesday?

08:47

SDE MP: Our presidential votes are not up for sale

08:23

Kaia Kanepi through to US Open round two

30.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021 Updated

30.08

AK: Isamaa Riigikogu group chair urges SDE to get on board with Karis

30.08

Police checking face-mask requirement in indoor public spaces

30.08

SDE MPs to meet with presidential candidate Alar Karis Tuesday morning

30.08

Estonian troops serving in Mali receive French mission medals

30.08

Education ministry: Teacher pay to keep growing

30.08

Gallery: Coop Pank opens new office in Skyon office building

30.08

Higher wages bringing people to the IT sector

30.08

Foreign ministry rejects Russian diplomat's visa application

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Alar Karis fails to get elected at Riigikogu first ballot

28.08

Estonia to mark Night of Ancient Bonfires on Saturday

30.08

Three cruise ships are due to dock in Tallinn this week

30.08

Health Board: 115 patients in hospital, 255 new covid cases

30.08

Who is Estonia's only presidential candidate Alar Karis?

28.08

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from August 30

30.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021 Updated

30.08

Police checking face-mask requirement in indoor public spaces

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: