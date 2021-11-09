Statistics: Foreign trade climbs to record level

Economy
Shipping containers.
Shipping containers. Source: ERR
Economy

Estonia's exports of goods increased by 30 percent and imports by 37 percent year on year in September, state agency Statistics Estonia says. Exports of goods in September amounted to €1.7 billion and imports to €1.8 billion.

In the third quarter, exports grew by 34 percent and imports by 35 percent. The trade deficit was €72 million, having increased by €91 million compared to September 2020.

Statistics Estonia analyst Evelin Puura said that in comparison with both the same month and the same quarter of last year, increased exports and imports of mineral fuels and wood and articles of wood were significant drivers of trade growth.

"In September, trade figures reached a new record. Export and import values are the highest ever: this is connected with continuing price increases as well as growth in trade volumes," Puura said.

The main commodities exported in September were mineral fuels, electrical equipment, and wood and articles of wood. Compared to September 2020, the biggest increases occurred in the exports of mineral fuels (up by €163 million), wood and articles of wood (up by €74 million) and electrical equipment (up by €63 million).

The main partner country for Estonia's exports of goods was Finland, followed by the U.S. and Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the U.S. and the Netherlands. There were larger dispatches of telecommunications equipment, processed fuel oil, and wood and articles of wood to the U.S. More processed fuel oil was exported to the Netherlands.

Estonia's foreign trade by month, 2019-2021 Source: Statistics Estonia

Re-exports from Estonia increased by 34 percent and exports of domestic goods by 28 percent. Goods of Estonian origin accounted for 73 percent of the total exports of goods. In the case of goods of Estonian origin, the biggest rise occurred in the exports of processed fuels, telecommunications equipment, strips of coniferous wood, wooden doors, glue-laminated timber and prefabricated wooden buildings.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral fuels, electrical equipment, mechanical machinery, and base metals and articles of base metal. The imports of mineral fuels increased the most (up by €197 million), followed by imports of base metals and articles of base metal (up by €59 million) and wood and articles of wood (up by €46 million).

In September, the top partner countries for Estonia's imports of goods were Finland, Russia and Germany. The biggest rise was recorded in imports from Finland and Russia. More electrical energy was imported from Finland and more fuel oils from Russia.

Estonia's main foreign trade partners, September 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

For more data and information, see the foreign trade section of Statistics Estonia's website. Visualized data of Estonia's foreign trade can be viewed in Statistics Estonia's application. The full statistical database is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

10:32

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

10:24

PCR testing continues until Estonia reaches 75 percent vaccination rate

09:52

Number of foreign tourists visiting Estonia doubled in September

09:25

Center and SDE due to sign Tallinn coalition agreement Tuesday morning Updated

09:18

Tartu opposition thinks coalition agreement lacks ambition

08:55

Statistics: Foreign trade climbs to record level

08:24

Karis: Poland is also protecting Estonia's borders

08.11

Defense minister: The security situation in our region is volatile

08.11

Kallas: Estonia stands with Poland over migrant border crisis

08.11

Researcher: Coronavirus testing in Estonia is not excessive

08.11

New culture minister takes oath of office before Riigikogu

08.11

Autonomous bus created in Estonia involved in minor collision in Finland

08.11

Number of minors in Estonian prisons hits all-time low

08.11

Environment minister to join COP26 climate conference for 4 days

08.11

Lithuania calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border Updated

08.11

Only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used for booster doses in Estonia

08.11

Estonian tax system assessed as most competitive in the world

08.11

Põlva mayor: Local restrictions will not curb coronavirus infection rate

08.11

Health Board: Tallinn's decision to implement remote learning not excessive

08.11

Auditor: Corona lessons should help Estonia prepare for future crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: