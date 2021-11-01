Statistics: Industrial production up 9 percent year-on-year in September

The total production of industrial enterprises increased by 9 percent year-on-year in September 2021, state agency Statistics Estonia says. Production increased by 20 percent in energy production and by 8 percent in manufacturing, but decreased by 2 percent in mining.

Statistics Estonia analyst Helle Bunder said that the production volumes in manufacturing for September were similar to the previous month. "Production increased by 8.5 percent in August and by 8.3 percent in September. Again, production increased in most manufacturing activities," the analyst said.

Among the activities with larger shares, a considerable growth was recorded in the manufacture of wood (13.8 percent), fabricated metal products (23.4 percent) and building materials (22.9 percent).

Production volumes also increased in the manufacture of furniture (10.6 percent) and food products (1.6 percent). Similarly to August, there was a fall in production volumes in the manufacture of electronic products (21.9 percent) and chemical products (2.8 percent).

67 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The share of export sales was the highest in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and in the manufacture of computers and electronic products. According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 18 percent and domestic sales by 28 percent year-on-year.

Change in manufacturing volume index compared to same month of previous year. Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared to August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 5 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2 percent.

In energy production, compared to September 2020, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 19 percent and the production of heat by 29 percent.

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth. The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: mining, energy production and manufacturing.

Volume index and trend of production in manufacturing, January 2010 - September 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

For more data and information, see the industry section of Statistics Estonia's website. The full statistical database is available here.

