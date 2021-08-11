Former defense chief: Kadriorg guard uniform change not cause for alarm

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The new, DPM-style uniforms worn by the Kadriorg guard of honor. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

A recent switch from parade uniform to disruptive pattern material field dress for Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel forming up the official guard at Kadriorg, seat of the head of state, is no cause for concern, Reform MP Ants Laaneots says.

Lanneots, a former EDF commander who reached the rank of general, told ERR that: "I've been to 57 different countries, and can say uniforms varyfrom country to country. It depends on tastes in that country. In Israel, for example, everything is field dress, but then again there is a state of war in that country."

The change was instigated on June 1 without fanfare, and recently became subject of media attention and speculation that it may have been related to defense budget cuts carried out as part of the government's state budget strategy for the next few years, announced in spring.

EDF General Staff spokesperson Taavi Karotamm denied this was the case, adding that it had been made at the behest of armed forces commander Lt Gen. Martin Herem, and had been in the pipeline for over a year.

The parade uniforms formerly worn by the president's Kadriorg guard of honor, in a photo taken in early 2020. Source: Annika Haas

Ants Laaneots, who retired as EDF commander 10 years ago and was elected as an MP for the first time in 2015, said that the DPM-style uniform had plenty to merit it.

"The parade uniforms were made along Soviet or even Tsarist-era design lines. I have worn them myself, and they are uncomfortable," he said, adding that replacing and updating EDF rifles could be an additional step.

 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:29

Sciences Academy president: ISS should call Russia's FSB once year

11:04

State to continue supporting electric car purchases

10:32

Health Board: 344 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

09:51

Party ratings see no major change over previous week

09:23

Former defense chief: Kadriorg guard uniform change not cause for alarm

08:55

Anett Kontaveit out of Montreal tournament in round one

08:18

Flora loses on penalties, falls out of Europa League

10.08

Latvia declares three-month state of emergency on Belarusian border

10.08

Government to make anti-vaccination, anti-testing employee dismissal easier Updated

10.08

Army medics setting up Tallinn coronavirus vaccine station

10.08

Authorities: Migrant situation quiet on Estonia-Latvia border

10.08

Performance evoking Tallinn fabric factory to premiere

10.08

Singer Viivi Sõnajalg dies

10.08

Eesti 200 folk festival ice cream electioneering hits trouble

10.08

International performing arts festival SAAL Biennale 2021 begins

10.08

Lauri Vahtre: Extreme humanism, anti-humanism and a fully loaded lifeboat

10.08

Prime minister optimism on electing president in first round ballot ebbing

10.08

Chairman of Isamaa doesn't believe in electing president with referendum

10.08

Ratas: Again, I have no intention of running for president

10.08

Kaimar Karu: Estonia deserves better from the presidential election

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: