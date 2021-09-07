One more Afghan evacuated from Kabul arrives in Estonia

One more person evacuated from Afghanistan has arrived in Estonia, taking the total number to 14.

The person arrived on Monday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

All 14 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul by Estonia with the help of allies have now arrived in Estonia. Last week, three families, a total of 13 people, arrived in Tallinn.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is now carrying out the international protection procedure and will decide whether or not to grant protection.

Estonia has said it will take up to 20 people who have cooperated with Estonian organizations and their family members and another 10 who cooperated with the EU and NATO. In total, Estonia has said it will take up to 30 people from Afghanistan.

Estonia was part of the allied NATO mission in Afghanistan for 18 years.

