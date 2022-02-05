War in Ukraine could send 'cyber attacks' and 'refugees' to Estonia

News
Estonian and Ukrainian flags
Estonian and Ukrainian flags Source: Ministry of Defense
News

If Russia launches a further invasion of Ukraine, it could lead to cyber attacks and refugees fleeing to Estonia, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm told ERR.

"When war breaks out, no matter how long and bloody it is, war refugees will accompany it," Salm told ERR on Friday.

He said as Estonia is relatively close to Ukraine and there are almost 30,000 Ukrainian citizens living here, some people may move here to live with relatives.

"We must prepare so that they can come here and so that thousands could come here," Salm said, adding it is difficult to predict how many could arrive but potentially tens of thousands.

Salm said various analyses had estimated 7.5 million Ukrainians may be displaced by a new conflict.

Kusti Salm Autor/allikas: RKIK

The official said Estonia's legislation has changed over recent years to be able to accept refugees. "If this happens, it will probably be done quite easily," said Salm.

Poland has proved to be the most popular country for Ukrainians who have emigrated, with estimates showing 1 million now live in the country. While visiting Estonia earlier this week, the Polish foreign minister said Poland was again getting ready to accept refugees from Ukraine. 

Earlier this week, the government discussed Estonia's preparedness for an attack on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: "As a society, we must be prepared for a surge of war refugees, a deepening energy crisis, cyber-attacks, as well as a wider economic and social impact."

She said the government has a plan to increase the state's readiness and ministers have mapped out shortcomings so further action can be taken.

The Minister of Culture Tiit Terik said the Ukrainian community in Estonia is strong and their representative organizations have been a trustworthy and positive partner to the state.

Ukrainians in Estonia

Data below shows the size of the Ukrainian population in Estonia since 2012.

In 2012 there were 23,285 Ukrainian citizens registered as living in Estonia and the number has increased by 4,000 since then. Data for 2021, shows there were 14,160 men and 13,094 women.  

There does not seem to have been a big increase in the number after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Instead, the population rose by 4,000 between 2019 and 2021.

Ukrainians are the third largest ethnic group in Estonia after Estonians and Russians.

The graph shows data for ethnic nationality.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:00

War in Ukraine could send 'cyber attacks' and 'refugees' to Estonia

14:05

Gallery: SDE elects new chairman

13:36

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month Updated

12:50

Estonia ready to help Lithuania if Russia, Belarus threaten security

11:26

Coronavirus update: 216 patients, 7,815 new cases, 3 deaths

11:14

Slippery roads, strong winds warning issued by transport agency

10:34

Scientific council does not support lifting coronavirus restrictions

09:41

Estonia donating excess Janssen, AstraZeneca vaccines

08:15

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 7

04.02

Sildaru and Himma fly the flag at Beijing opening ceremony

04.02

Electricity average price to nearly halve between Friday and Saturday

04.02

More than 1,400 influenza cases confirmed last week

04.02

Court bars PPA from dismissing employees who lack coronavirus certificate

04.02

State secretary wants to put more civil servants on fixed-term contracts

04.02

Pig-farming facing economic crisis

04.02

Healthcare workers can return to work before end of quarantine period

04.02

Saaremaa mayor: Ferry ticket price hike harming tourism

04.02

School leaders' body in favor of removing final exams at basic schools

04.02

Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

04.02

First five Eesti Laul finalists picked

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

03.02

Estonia suspends all oil transit from Belarus

04.02

Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

04.02

New rules for hiring third-country workers submitted to government

08:15

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 7

04.02

Sildaru and Himma fly the flag at Beijing opening ceremony

03.02

Electricity prices to fall nearly 30 percent on Friday

13:36

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: