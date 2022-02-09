Yle: Finnish parliament foreign committee member resigns over Ukraine tweet

News
News

The chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Eduskunta, the Finnish parliament, is resigning his committee post in the wake of a tweet he issued on any potential Ukrainian membership of NATO.

The MP, Mika Niikko (Finns), made the announcement Wednesday, public broadcaster Yle reports on its English-language portal's website. He will remain a sitting MP.

Niikko sent his now-deleted tweet on Tuesday, later saying that it had been "carelessly worded"."

The tweet suggested either French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in Moscow Monday for a lengthy summit with Vladimir Putin, or someone else, should state publicly that Ukraine would not join NATO, in order for the meeting to be viewed as a success.

"It goes without saying that I am defending Ukraine's sovereignty and Finland's foreign policy," Niikko added, according to Yle.

The tweet appeared to contradict Finland's foreign policy positions.

Finland is not a NATO member.

The Finns Party group is expected to vote on a replacement on Thursday, Yle reports.

French daily Le Figaro (link in French) reported earlier in the week that the French president had confided with several journalists while flying to Moscow, to the effect that the "Finlandization" of Ukraine would be raised at his meeting with Putin.

One Estonian expert said that this option would be wholly incompatible with a stance of Ukraine being fully sovereign in deciding for herself which international organizations show would like to belong to and what her fundamental security policy structure would look like, and would represent a climb-down from the official NATO stance that it is up to Ukraine which international organizations to belong to.

Russia has demanded Ukraine not ever join NATO, and also that the alliance's borders be wound back to the situation as of 1997. Estonia joined NATO in 2004.

Tensions have been high since late last year as around 100,000 Russian military personnel amassed on its borders with Ukraine, while that number has been climbing since the new year, according to some reports. Macron himself puts the figure at 125,000.

Meanwhile, Belgian MEP and former Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group (ALDE) chair Guy Verhofstadt has cast the issue in an EU light, rather than a NATO one.

Verhofstadt tweeted on Wednesday morning that: "Europeans see the Ukraine crisis as a problem for European security, and they want the EU to respond to the crisis."

"This is why the efforts of President Macron, to come forward with a specific European approach & strategy, matter," Verhofstadt continued.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:47

'Disco Elysium' video game made nearly €7 million profit in first 6 months

14:44

Global Estonian Report: February 9 – 16

14:12

State to allocate €366 million to apartment construction over five years

13:43

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Europe does not have a unity problem

13:20

Tallink Stockholm route reopening after easing of Sweden's Covid rules

12:41

Yle: Finnish parliament foreign committee member resigns over Ukraine tweet

12:23

New chief-conductor of Voces Tallinn choir is Veronika Portsmuth

11:53

Minister: Estonia has accommodation for 2,000 refugees fleeing war

11:26

Ministry: Homicides at an all-time low in 2021

11:04

Coronavirus update: 270 patients, 6,677 new cases, 13 deaths

10:22

Estonian Bar Association strikes lawyer off its membership rolls

09:55

Estonia saw rapid trade growth in 2021

09:26

Russia shows interest in ratifying Estonian border agreement

08:55

Party ratings: Eesti 200 posts record support levels

08:24

Average electricity price falls to €119.48 on Wednesday

08.02

Supermarkets: Food prices up 10 percent on average since autumn

08.02

Minister: Government not yet ready to lift 11pm entertainments curfew

08.02

Estonia, Germany hand Ukraine 'keys' to new military field hospital

08.02

Estonia's skiers fail to qualify in Beijing individual sprint event

08.02

Experts: Barring Russian channels from Estonia could have negative effect

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.02

Expert: Macron outcome on Ukraine would mean NATO membership off the table

07.02

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

09:26

Russia shows interest in ratifying Estonian border agreement

08.02

Coronavirus certificate not required at outdoor events from February 14

08.02

Supermarkets: Food prices up 10 percent on average since autumn

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

08.02

Experts: Barring Russian channels from Estonia could have negative effect

08.02

Estonia, Germany hand Ukraine 'keys' to new military field hospital

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: