NATO commander: Currently no threat to Baltic states from Russia, Belarus

News
News

NATO has not seen any sign of a possible attack on Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer said during a visit to Vilnius on Monday.

Russia and Belarus will hold joint military drills in Belarus this month, which has set Lithuania on edge. According to NATO, around 30,000 Russian troops will be deployed in Belarus.

On Monday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces raised their readiness level, public broadcaster LRT reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Bauer said: "If you look at the posture of the Russian troops in Belarus then, yes, you have to consider militarily whether it is a threat to the Baltic states and more particular to Lithuania now. But then of course you have to look at intent as well, are there indications that the Russians or Belarus has an intention to hurt the Baltic states and, in particular, Lithuania? And up until now, we don't see an intent, we don't expect an attack on NATO soil by Russia - either directly or via Belarus."

Bauer said an invasion of Ukraine could be possible at the end of February.

On Monday, Estonia's Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm told journalists the number of Russian troops in Belarus is "unprecedented".

On Friday, he said Estonia would send assistance to Lithuania if requested but, at the same time, emphasized there is currently no direct military threat to the country.

Last month, Russia sent a list of demands to NATO countries that stipulated no more countries should be allowed to join the defense alliance and the door should be shut to Ukraine. Additionally, the NATO border should be rolled back to how it was in 1997. This was before the Baltic states, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria joined the alliance.

The Baltics and Poland have requested more assistance from NATO to show the alliance is in support of the eastern flank countries. So far, the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands have agreed to send additional troops or equipment, such as fighter jets or patrol ships, to the region.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:42

Survey: Majority disagree with anti-coronavirus restriction protest

12:12

Orthodox church hit by two arson attacks seeks €500,000 towards restoration

11:54

Cities struggling to absorb soaring public transport costs

11:18

Figure skater 28th in Beijing, following injury

10:55

Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 6,288 new cases, 10 deaths

10:22

Gallery: Ceremony commemorates start of 1944 defensive battles in Estonia

09:55

NATO commander: Currently no threat to Baltic states from Russia, Belarus

09:53

Estonia may host WTA 250 tennis tournament Updated

09:23

Fuel prices rise again, 95-octane now costs €1.679 per liter

09:05

Estonia's Riigikogu president, MPs on working visit to Ukraine

08:28

Electricity prices to rise to €126.66 per MWh on Tuesday

07.02

Kontaveit through to round two in St.Petersburg

07.02

Latvia fines Russian TV channel €3.1 million over EU sanctions breach

07.02

Marju Lauristin retires from front-line politics

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

07.02

Gallery: Former education minister embezzlement hearing starts

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

07.02

Tallinn Central Library temporarily closed due to coronavirus

07.02

Coronavirus crisis mirroring state negligence, new SDE chair says

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.02

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

07.02

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

07.02

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

07.02

Narva mayor urges caution in bus-stop renaming program

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: