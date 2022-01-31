US F-15 fighter jets to stay in Estonia for 'some time'

News
American and Estonian flags.
American and Estonian flags. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

American fighter jets will continue to stay in Estonia for "some time", an official from the U.S. Embassy has said. The planes participated in NATO allied exercises last week.

Six F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jets arrived at Estonia's Ämari Air Base last Wednesday to take part in the Astute Protector exercise.

The U.S. jets are usually stationed at the Lakenheath Royal Air Force Base in the U.K. and it was said they would stay in Estonia until the end of the week.

Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy Brian Roraff told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" they will stay in the region for a longer period.

"They are here for some time. This is a show of support to our eastern flank allies, it's a show of support to Estonia," he said.

A U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle. Source: Ardi Hallismaa

Last week, U.S. transport planes brought equipment to Ämari to support the jets.

Astute Protector took place amid rising tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Estonia has been calling for NATO, and especially the U.S., to increase its presence in the Baltics.

The U.S. has also given the Baltic states permission to send weapons, sold to them by the U.S., to Ukraine.

Roraff said: "We, the United States, are hoping other allies step up because allied unity, allied support for Ukraine, in this defence and deterrence path only supports the diplomacy we're undertaking to try and deescalate this situation that Russia created."

On Thursday, four Danish F-16 fighters were sent to Šiauliai airbase in Lithuania and participated in the same exercise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:53

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

13:10

PERH hospital head wants to wait to ease coronavirus restrictions

12:22

Estonia's digital ID-card turns 20

11:45

Experts: Omicron requires review of Estonia's coronavirus restrictions

11:37

Another Estonian athlete tests COVID-19 positive at Beijing Winter Olympics

10:55

Health Board: 346 hospitalized patients, 4,964 new cases, 1 death

10:24

Education ministry wants to untie graduating basic school from final exams

09:44

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

09:25

US F-15 fighter jets to stay in Estonia for 'some time'

08:55

Snowy week forecast in Estonia

08:45

Agency: Main roads slippery, small roads impassable

08:23

Average electricity price rises to €176.44 on Monday

30.01

UK considering sending 900 more soldiers to Estonia — media Updated

30.01

Government to discuss relaxing coronavirus restrictions this week

30.01

Health Board: 312 hospitalized patients, 5,952 new cases, 3 deaths

30.01

Rescue workers called to 110 incidents overnight across Estonia

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

29.01

New record: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported

29.01

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

29.01

Aggregate ratings: EKRE leads, three parties following closely behind

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

29.01

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

30.01

Government to discuss relaxing coronavirus restrictions this week

30.01

Rescue workers called to 110 incidents overnight across Estonia

30.01

UK considering sending 900 more soldiers to Estonia — media Updated

30.01

Health Board: 312 hospitalized patients, 5,952 new cases, 3 deaths

29.01

New record: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported

09:44

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: