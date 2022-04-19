US Embassy launches 100-day program marking century of US-Estonia relations

The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn on Tuesday launched its "100 Days to 100 Years" campaign celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Estonia. The embassy has also launched a new website featuring 100 moments from the past century, including contributions of the Estonian-American diaspora.

"The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn is proud to kick off its '100 Days to 100 Years' campaign," U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affaires Brian Roraff said according to a press release. "Over the course of the next 100 days, we will be celebrating not only the history of U.S.-Estonian relations, but also the people and organizations that have helped that relationship grow.

Roraff said he was confident that the partnership between the two countries is stronger than it has ever been, "and that's thanks, in large part, to the dedication of our friends and allies across the country. We want to look back and to celebrate, but also to focus on the future and how we can move our partnership into the next 100 years."

Diplomatic relations between the United States and the Republic of Estonia were formally established on July 28, 1922. In the 100 days leading up to the anniversary, the U.S. Embassy and its "100 Days to 100 Years" campaign will be highlighting and celebrating many of the moments and partnerships involved in building up relations over the past century.

100 highlights of the past century

As part of the celebrations, the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn launched USandEstonia.ee, a website featuring 100 moments from the first 100 years of the two countries' relations.

"Grouped into diplomatic milestones, security engagements, cultural events, and economic connections, these moments demonstrate the enduring friendship the United States and Estonia have shared over the past century," the introduction states.

Among the moments featured are milestones including the first U.S. envoy to Estonia presenting their credentials in 1922 and the embassy's move to its current home at Kentmanni in 1930, the release in 1940 of what became known as the Welles Declaration, in which the U.S. formally refused to recognize the Soviet occupation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and several presidential visits, but also the establishment of the Estonian Children's Summer Camp on Long Island in 1955, ESTO '76 in Baltimore, the establishment of the Maryland National Guard's state partnership with Estonia in 1993 and Estonia welcoming its first rotation of U.S. troops in 2014.

The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn launched a new website, USandEstonia.ee, dedicated to celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Source: U.S. Embassy in Tallinn

The embassy is also cooperating with partners across Estonia to mark the jubilee, with plans including the publishing of a book on U.S.-Estonian relations by the University of Tartu, a conference co-hosted by Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take place on June 17, a documentary to be aired on ETV and ETV+ in July, as well as several other musical performances, exhibitions, films and other cultural activities across the country, "from Kuressaare to Narva, and Valga to Tallinn."

