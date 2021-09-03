Diaspora Estonians invited to participate in foreign ministry survey

Diaspora Estonians danced at Freedom Square before the Song Festival on Sunday. July 7, 2019. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Diaspora Estonians are being encouraged to particiapte in a survey by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The aim of the survey is to get a better insight into the wishes and needs as well as expectations of our compatriots abroad for the services offered or planned by the state.

The survey will be conducted mostly online but it is also possible to collect answers by telephone and/or printed forms, subject to request. The survey can be completed at https:// bit.ly/ee-diaspora until September 25.

"There is no previous survey of this kind in Estonia involving all Estonians living abroad and compatriots," Kristjan Kaldur, project manager at the Institute of Baltic Studies, said.

"Every compatriot has the chance to describe their lives abroad and provide feedback for shaping policies aimed at expat Estonians, which is why we urge all Estonians abroad to take part in the survey. As it is difficult to assess the exact number and locations of compatriots, we are asking all respondents to distribute the form among their fellow Estonians – family members, friends and acquaintances living abroad," Kaldur added.

This year's survey, co-launched by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Culture, is the most extensive survey mapping the attitudes and needs of the Estonian community abroad so far.

It follows up on the pilot survey conducted last year by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that mapped, among other things, the satisfaction of people connected to Estonia with consular services.

The survey is carried out by a team of the Institute of Baltic Studies with the Center for Applied Anthropology of Estonia.

Read more about the survey of Estonian communities abroad and the Estonia diaspora on the website of the survey https://diasporaa.ee/

Editor: Helen Wright

Diaspora Estonians invited to participate in foreign ministry survey

