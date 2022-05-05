WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Virtual forum for Estonians worldwide

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' latest virtual forum for Estonians worldwide will be held Thursday starting at 4 p.m. Estonian time (2 p.m. London time, 9 a.m. New York time, 6 a.m. Los Angeles time, midnight on Friday, May 6 Sydney time). Watch live on ERR News!

Thursday's forum will feature two panels with speakers including experts and members of the Estonian diaspora, as well as music by contemporary folk musician Mari Kalkun.

Welcoming remarks will be provided by Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center), and the forum will conclude with a discussion with former President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian will be provided.

The previous forum for global Estonians in 2021. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

Virtual forum program (times in UTC+3)

4 p.m. – introduction, Silver Tambur, moderator, editor-in-chief of Estonian World

4:05 p.m. – welcoming remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets

First panel – "Security in Europe from Estonia's perspective: how protected is Estonia?"

speakers

-Brig. Gen. Ilmar Tamm, commandant of the Baltic Defense College

-Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former ambassador to the U.S. and Mexico

-Marcus Kolga, journalist and political scientist, Canadian-Estonian

4:50 p.m. – musical performance, Mari Kalkun

Second panel – "What are the uses of Estonia's e-state for Estonians abroad?"

speakers

-Luukas Kristjan Ilves, undersecretary for digital development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Estonian-American

-Mark Erlich, business architect at the Electronic Identity Department of the Information System Authority (RIA)

-Hellika Kirt, consul at the Estonian Embassy in London

5:30 p.m. – discussion with former President Kersti Kaljulaid

musical performance, Mari Kalkun

Estimated end of the forum: 5:45-6 p.m.

Click here for more information from the MFA regarding Thursday's event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!