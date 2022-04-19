US charge d'affaires: We are talking about rotating or permanent presence

News
Brian Roraff.
Brian Roraff. Source: ERR
News

The United States is currently negotiating a rotating or permanent NATO presence in Brussels, U.S. Charge d'Affaires Brian Roraff said.

"Several of our officials have said that the balance of powers in Europe needs to change following the attack on Ukraine. The United States is negotiating how to boost European security, whether through rotating or permanent presence," Roraff told daily Postimees (link in Estonian) in an interview.

"The world is not the same since February 24 and NATO is trying to rise to the threat on its eastern flank after Russia launched military action in Ukraine," he added.

The charge d'affaires said that while USA tried to talk to Russia through diplomacy, the focus is on supporting Ukraine, punishing Russia and keeping NATO strong.

Roraff said that even though the entire European security situation has changed and Russia's aggression in Ukraine has raised the stakes, Estonia remains a NATO ally and will be defended.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Government approves €730 million supplementary budget

17:38

Elering CEO: LNG terminal a security policy, not a business project

17:06

Estonian biathlon team's new service truck sparking international interest

16:44

Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

16:13

US Embassy launches 100-day program marking century of US-Estonia relations

15:50

Health minister: Constructing Tallinn Hospital crucial

15:18

Expert: Offenses on the eastern front in Ukraine could last a few weeks

14:44

Greens: Nuclear energy threat to security

14:11

Anti-corruption committee turns to police over EKRE MP expenses benefits

13:43

Zelenskyy hands Ukrainian EU accession answers to diplomat Matti Maasikas

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

18.04

Estonian ambassador: Finland likely to join NATO by end of year

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Protesters again gather in front of German and French embassies in Tallinn

18.04

Photos: Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn vandalized

18.04

National aviation group Nordica buys Airbus A320

18.04

Expert: Ukraine has opted for attrition tactics

18.04

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: