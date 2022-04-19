US charge d'affaires: We are talking about rotating or permanent presence

The United States is currently negotiating a rotating or permanent NATO presence in Brussels, U.S. Charge d'Affaires Brian Roraff said.

"Several of our officials have said that the balance of powers in Europe needs to change following the attack on Ukraine. The United States is negotiating how to boost European security, whether through rotating or permanent presence," Roraff told daily Postimees (link in Estonian) in an interview.

"The world is not the same since February 24 and NATO is trying to rise to the threat on its eastern flank after Russia launched military action in Ukraine," he added.

The charge d'affaires said that while USA tried to talk to Russia through diplomacy, the focus is on supporting Ukraine, punishing Russia and keeping NATO strong.

Roraff said that even though the entire European security situation has changed and Russia's aggression in Ukraine has raised the stakes, Estonia remains a NATO ally and will be defended.

--

