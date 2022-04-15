Gallery: Four Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Tallinn

The fours ships currently making up Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) called on the Port of Tallinn on Thursday, where they were joined by the Canadian frigate HMCS Halifax (FFH 330). SNMG1 conducted several operations on the Baltic Sea last week.

"A port visit underlines the existing strong relationships with our allies," Commodore Ad van de Sande, commander of SNMG1, said according to a NATO press release. " Interaction between armed forces in NATO enables us to maintain our readiness as a defensive alliance ."

The group currently consists of the flagship HNLMS De Zeven Provinciën (F802) of the Netherlands, HDMS Peter Willemoes (F362) of Denmark, FGS Erfurt (F262) of Germany and HMS Northumberland (F238) of the U.K.

SNMG1 is one of four Standing NATO Maritime Groups, and part of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force.

"I am very pleased to welcome the SNMG1 teams in Tallinn," Commander of the Estonian Navy Commodore Jüri Saska said. "The call is especially important in the current security situation, in which our neighbor to the east has taken up arms against the freedom and independence of the people of Ukraine."

Saksa stressed that a strong maritime presence on NATO's eastern flank demonstrates the alliance's speed, flexibility and determination to defend its member states on land, by air and at sea.

Combining maritime & air operations at sea! SNMG1 conducted an Air Defense Exercise with air assets from Denmark, Great Britain and Germany . Exercises like these help us in maintaining our readiness. #StrongerTogether #NATO pic.twitter.com/FgzzxLyEZK — COM SNMG1 (@COM_SNMG1) April 12, 2022

Over the past week, SNMG1 has conducted various situational awareness and security operations on the Baltic Sea, according to the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). The group likewise participated in various exercises, including an air defense exercise with air assets from Denmark, the U.K. and Germany.

Multinational exercises increase interoperability between forces and shared knowledge of maritime tactics as well as promote professionalism, cultural understanding and trust among sailors. Port calls likewise demonstrate strong relationships between allies while also providing the unit with opportunities to rest and replenish supplies.

Following Thursday's visit, SNMG1 continued activities in the Baltic Sea region, including cooperation with the Estonian Navy during maritime exercises.

