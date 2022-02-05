More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

Hundreds more British soldiers will start to arrive in Estonia this month to start replacing the NATO battlegroup in Tapa, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to mount.

The UK leads Estonia's battlegroup with almost 850 soldiers stationed in Estonia alongside French, Danish and Icelandic forces, totaling almost 1,200.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were discussions taking place to send 900 more soldiers to Estonia due to the tensions with Russia.

"Our plan is for the first soldiers to arrive this month - in February," said the UK's Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen on Friday.

The troops will come to Estonia from Germany. "And they are preparing at the moment. And that's about 850 soldiers, like the battle group we already have in Estonia," he said.

The reinforced battlegroup will stay in Estonia for the annual spring military exercise Sill but it is not known for exactly how long.

"It depends. But maybe two or three months. [...] It will depend on how serious the security situation is in our region in the future," the ambassador said.

Commander of the Defense Forces Lieutenant General Martin Herem said the British units would be stationed in Tapa.

"When the eFP battle group is changed, we have and always have more than 2,000 people at a time. Some are in the barracks and others in the reception area," Herem said.

eFP battlegroups in the Baltics. Source: NATO

